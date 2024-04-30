Oneonta track sweeps O'Donnell Invitational

Apr. 29—Several local track and field teams were in Windsor last Friday for the Gerry O'Donnell Invitational.

Oneonta won both the girls and boys meets while the Unadilla Valley girls and Bainbridge-Guilford boys each placed second.

Claire Seguin led the OHS girls with a win in the 200 and a runner-up finish in the 200 while Keiyra Morton won the triple jump and placed third in the long jump.

Other podium finishes for Oneonta were recorded by Audrina Scheller (second, 800), Jaelyn Privitera (second, 400 hurdles), Madeleine Seguin (third, 100) and Sasha Sloth (third, steeplechase). Oneonta also won the 400 relay.

Unadilla Valley's Gracie Gorrell was the winner in the 400 and placed second in the 200. Jaiden Schrag, meanwhile, won the 400 hurdles and Madison Dix was second in the 400.

The Lady Storm were winners in both the 1600 and 3200 relay events.

For B-G, Maddie Ingham won the 800 and Emily Sprow was second in the long jump.

Delhi's Gretel Hilson-Schneider was first in the steeplechase and Addison Albright was third in the 400 hurdles.

Tessia Brown placed third in both the 1500 and 3000 for Unatego and Oxford's Lyla Biefeldt won the discus while placing third in the shot put.

The Oneonta boys had a slew of podium finishes, highlighted by individual victories from James Erickson (400), Keyon Ziaie (800), Colin Fletcher-Foster (1600), Donovan Lema (3200) and Logan Temming (pole vault).

Erickson added a second-place finish in the 200, while Darren Rose (100, triple jump) and Beckett Holmes (110 hurdles) notched runner-ups as well.

Placing third were Rose (long jump), Gabriel Rissberger (800), AlanMichael Rubin (pole vault) and Holmes (high jump).

The Yellowjackets also won the 1600 and 3200 relay races.

Collin Dicks had an outstanding day for Bainbridge-Guilford, winning the 100, 200 and triple jump and placing second in the long jump.

Teammates Elliot Briggs (second, shot put) and Harpo Hardt (third, 400 hurdles) had top-three finishes as well.

Latham Gielskie of Delhi won the steeplechase, while Nelson VanMaaren was second in both the 800 and 1600 and Mateo Riera was second in the discus.

For Oxford, Anthony Bourn placed second in the steeplechase and Gordon Smith was third in the 1600.

Unadilla Valley's Jacob Prentice was second in the 400 and third in the 200. Walton's Max Dutcher (discus) and Anthony Soto (shot put) each earned third-place finishes and Stamford's Lelend Donato won the high jump.

GIRLS

1. Oneonta 111.5, 2. Unadilla Valley 73, 3. Chenango Valley 72, 4. Owego Free Academy 59, 5. Johnson City 46, 6. Bainbridge-Guilford 39.5, 7. Marathon 32, 8. Delhi 26, 9. Susquehanna Valley 21, 10. Unatego 20, 11. Oxford 19, 12. Deposit-Hancock 16, 13. Walton 15, 14. Stamford 1

100: 1. Stella Palladino (OFA) 12.98, 2. C. Seguin (OHS), 3. M. Seguin (OHS); 200: 1. Claire Seguin (OHS) 26.32, 2. G. Gorrell (UV), 3. S. Palladino (OFA); 400: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV) 1:02.40, 2. M. Dix (UV), 3. S. Palladino (OFA); 800: 1. Maddie Ingham (B-G) 2:24.33, 2. A. Scheller (OHS), 3. H. Brusso (SV); 1500: 1. Jaelyn Chrysler (OFA) 5:00.16, 2. H. Brusso (SV), 3. T. Brown (Una); 3000: 1. Jaelyn Chrysler (OFA) 10:47.59, 2. A. McHugh (OFA), 3. T. Brown (Una) 12:26.95; 100 hurdles: 1. Delaney Walters (CV) 15.99, 2. M. Walters (CV), 3. A. Kelleher (JC); 400 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 1:13.15, 2. J. Privitera (OHS), 3. A. Albright (DA); 2000 steeplechase: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 8:02.03, 2. L. LaFever (OFA), 3. S. Sloth (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Oneonta 52.64, 2. Unadilla Valley, 3. Johnson City; 1600 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley 4:25.87, 2. Oneonta, 3. Marathon; 3200 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley 10:44.85, 2. Oneonta, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford; High jump: 1. Delaney Walters (CV) 5-04, 2. M. Walters (CV), 3. A. Oram (Mar); Long jump: 1. Rachael Benson (JC) 15-05.75, 2. E. Sprow (B-G), 3. K. Morton (OHS); Triple jump: 1. Keiyra Morton (OHS) 33-02.5, 2. C. Newkirk (Mar), 3. A. Kelleher (JC); Pole vault: 1. Adelie Wilson (CV) 9-06, 2. A. Kelleher (JC), 3. A. Trabucco (Mar); Discus: 1. Lyla Biefeldt (Ox) 104-10, 2. H. Sanford (D-H), 3. A. King (CV); Shot put: 1. Aisling King (CV) 35-01, 2. G. Vazquez (CV), 3. L. Biefeldt (Ox)

BOYS

1. Oneonta 145, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford 65, 3. Johnson City 57, 4. Chenango Valley 53, 5. Delhi 48, 6. Oxford 42, 7. Susquehanna Valley 38, 8. Unadilla Valley 26, 9. Owego Free Academy 24, 10. Walton 21, 11. Windsor 12, 12. Stamford 11, 13. Deposit-Hancock 5, 13. Harpursville/Afton 5, 15. Marathon 4, 16. Unatego 2

100: 1. Collin Dicks (B-G) 11.53, 2. D. Rose (OHS), 3. F. Morales (JC); 200: 1. Collin Dicks (B-G) 23.20, 2. J. Erickson (OHS), 3. J. Prentice (UV); 400: 1. James Erickson (OHS) 53.14, 2. J. Prentice (UV), 3. I. Lancaster (JC); 800: 1. Keyon Ziaie (OHS) 2:04.80, 2. N. VanMaaren (DA), 3. G. Rissberger (OHS); 1600: 1. Colin Fletcher-Foster (OHS) 4:36.08, 2. N. VanMaaren (DA), 3. G. Smith (Ox); 3200: 1. Donovan Lema (OHS) 10:57.58, 2. H. David (CV), 3. J. Belokur (OFA); 110 hurdles: 1. Jeremiah Austin (Win) 16.68, 2. B. Holmes (OHS), 3. J. Cortese (SV); 400 hurdles: 1. Johnathan Cortese (SV) 59.16, 2. A. Palumbo (JC), 3. H. Hardt (B-G); 3000 steeplechase: 1. Latham Gielskie (DA), 2. A. Bourn (Ox), 3. C. Wasielewski (OFA); 400 relay: 1. Johnson City 46.60, 2. Oxford, 3. Oneonta; 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 3:48.90, 2. Johnson City, 3. Susquehanna Valley; 3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 8:58.70, 2. Oxford, 3. Susquehanna Valley; High jump: 1. Lelend Donato (Stam) 5-10, 2. J. Williams (CV), 3. B. Holmes (OHS); Long jump: 1. Felix Morales (JC) 20-08.5, 2. C. Dicks (B-G), 3. D. Rose (OHS); Triple jump: 1. Collin Dicks (B-G) 40-05.25, 2. D. Rose (OHS), 3. S. Miller (SV); Pole vault: 1. Logan Temming (OHS) 11-06, 2. S. Cunningham (OFA), 3. A. Rubin (OHS); Discus: 1. Mack Patterson (CV) 138-02, 2. M. Riera (DA), 3. M. Dutcher (Walt); Shot put: 1. Lincoln Patterson (CV) 46-10.75, 2. E. Briggs (B-G), 3. A. Soto (Walt)

TENNIS Cooperstown 5, Westmoreland 0

The Cooperstown tennis team improved to 10-0 on the season Monday with a 5-0 sweep of Westmoreland.

Isaiah George, Eero Aho and Henry Ayers each won their singles matches while Alexis Wolfe and Bianca Adam won in first doubles and Alfred Hom and Owen Marling won in second doubles.

Cooperstown will visit Herkimer on Wednesday.

Oneonta 7, Waverly 0 (Saturday)

Oneonta swept Waverly 7-0 in a home contest on Saturday.

Jayden Zakala, Dylan Shaughnessy and Caleb Christman each won in straight sets for the Yellowjackets.

Also winning without dropping a single game were the doubles tandems of Simmone Segal and Isaac Wooden, and Justin Hultman and Stephen Mendez.

Cooperstown 5, Mount Markham 0 (Friday)

Cooperstown earned a road sweep of Mount Markham on Friday.

Winning in singles for the Hawkeyes were Isaiah George, Eero Aho and Henry Ayers. The doubles teams of Alexis Wolfe and Bianca Adam, and Alfred Hom and Emily Menzies were victorious as well.

Cooperstown 5, Westmoreland 0

Singles: Isaiah George (Coop) def. Gavin Franz 6-0, 6-2; Eero Aho (Coop) def. Sean Acee 6-0, 6-0; Henry Ayers (Coop) def. Kamdyn Stanek 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Alexis Wolfe/Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Gino Marangi/Jakob Mazur 6-2, 6-3; Alfred Hom/Owen Marling (Coop) def. Nathan Clough/Christopher Malerba 6-2, 6-2

Oneonta 7, Waverly 0 (Saturday)

Singles: Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. Hayden Larson 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Aromal Gith 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Christman (OHS) def. Nathan McEwen 6-1, 6-2; Reilly Waltz (OHS) won by forfeit

Doubles: Simmone Segal/Isaac Wooden (OHS) def. Savannah Savercool/Ava Heath 6-0, 6-0; Justin Hultman/Stephen Mendez (OHS) def. Carsyn Sinsabaugh/Kagen Wilson 6-0, 6-0; Brighton Logue/Ibraheem Khan (OHS) won by forfeit

Cooperstown 5, Mount Markham 0 (Friday)

Singles: Isaiah George (Coop) def. Bryant Denza 6-3, 6-3; Eero Aho (Coop) def. Edmond Yang 6-4, 6-3; Henry Ayers (Coop) def. Robert Huntlery 6-3, 6-0

Doubles: Alexis Wolfe/Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Maddie Briggs/Aubrey Hartmann 6-2, 6-0; Alfred Hom/Emily Menzies (Coop) def. Hailey Fitch/Oscar Yang 6-2, 5-7, 10-4

GOLF Cooperstown 185, Waterville 188

The Cooperstown golf team eked out a 185-188 victory over Waterville on Monday at Leatherstocking Golf Course.

Brayden Sentz shot a two-over par round of 37 to lead the Hawkeyes. Rounding out the scoring was Charlie Lambert (47), Jackson Chrisman (49) and Ben Lewis (52).

Cooperstown will face Herkimer on Tuesday.

Cooperstown 185, Waterville 188 At Leatherstocking Golf Course Front 9, Par 35

Coop: Brayden Sentz 37, Charlie Lambert 47, Jackson Chrisman 49, Ben Lewis 52

Water: Connor Stanton 42, Garrett Macker 46, Nathan Pryputniewicz 47, Nate Jones 53