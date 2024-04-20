Oneonta tops Plattsburgh thanks to homer in 11th

Apr. 19—Joey Dwyer hit a go-ahead home run in the 11th inning as the SUNY Oneonta baseball team took down SUNY Plattsburgh 7-6 on the road Friday.

Brendan Duffy went 3-for-7 with a triple, a double and three RBI, Franklin Padilla tallied two hits and two RBI and Sean Liquori had two hits in the win.

Liquori started for the Red Dragons and struck out four over five innings while Derek Shea earned the win with three strikeouts over two and one-third shutout innings. Martin Thorsland recorded the final two outs to earn the save.

Oneonta (14-16, 4-9 SUNYAC) will take on Plattsburgh for a doubleheader Saturday on the road.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Oneonta 7, SUNY Plattsburgh 1 SUNY Oneonta 7, SUNY Plattsburgh 0

The SUNY Oneonta softball team swept a doubleheader over SUNY Plattsburgh on the road Friday. The Red Dragons took the first game 7-1 and the second game 7-0.

Julia Serena hit a two-run home run in the first game while Ella Stewart tallied two hits and two RBI in the win.

Marissa Dionisio struck out two and allowed one run over five innings to earn the win while Anna Torgersen pitched two shutout innings for Oneonta.

Sara Cartier had a pinch-hit two-run double in the second game while Stewart went 2-for-4 with a double, Victoria Hussey doubled and Delaney Haley tallied two hits and two RBI in the win.

Emily Brown was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits over seven shutout innings while striking out seven and had two hits at the plate.

Oneonta (10-14 overall, 4-4 SUNYAC) will visit SUNY Potsdam for a doubleheader Saturday.

The SUNY Delhi softball team swept a doubleheader over Vermont State Johnson at the Cooperstown All-Star Village in Oneonta on Friday.

Angelina Dickel hit a walk-off single to win the first game 9-8 and the Broncos completed the sweep with an 8-0 shutout in five innings in the second game.

Sidney Cooper went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in the first game while Camilla Fuentes doubled and Kayla Beers and Jaden Taylor each tallied two hits in the win.

Danielle Seymour was the winning pitcher, striking out six over seven innings.

Taylor doubled and singled in the second game while Cooper and Dickel each had two hits.

Dickel was the winning pitcher, striking out five over five shutout innings.

Delhi improves to 6-18 and will take on Vermont State Johnson in another doubleheader at the Cooperstown All-Star Village Saturday.