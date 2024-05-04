Oneonta sweeps doubleheader against Brockport

May 3—The SUNY Oneonta softball team swept a doubleheader against Brockport on the road Friday.

The Red Dragons scored four runs in the seventh inning to take the first game 5-1 and won the second game 9-1.

Julia Serena had two hits and an RBI in the first game while Emily Brown, Sara Cartier and Victoria Hussey each drove in a run in the win.

Brown struck out nine over seven innings without allowing an earned run to earn the win in the circle.

Delaney Haley tallied two hits and two RBI in the second game while Adriana Fiore and Hussey had two hits, Maya Nelsen had three RBI and Ella Stewart had a pair of RBI in the win.

Angelina Scalere struck out two over five innings to earn the win in the circle while Anna Torgersen closed the game with two strikeouts in two shutout innings.

Oneonta (20-14 overall, 12-4 SUNYAC) will finish the regular season with a doubleheader at Geneseo on Saturday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

The SUNY Oneonta baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Brockport on the road Friday.

Brockport scored three runs in the eighth inning to win the first game 4-3 and took the second game 7-3.

Ethan Duda went 2-for-4 with a home run in the first game while Josh Gilkey, Joey Dwyer and Sean Liquori each doubled and singled in the loss.

Liquori struck out five over four and one-third innings while Joseph Scarfone struck out three over three and one-third innings for the Red Dragons.

Alex Wurster and Sean Clinton each doubled in the second game while Gilkey had two hits in the loss.

Tom Roefaro struck out two over five and two-thirds innings.

Oneonta (15-22 overall, 4-13 SUNYAC) will conclude its regular season on the road at Brockport Saturday.