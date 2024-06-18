Oneonta stifled twice as hosts of Green Wave Classic

Jun. 17—The Oneonta Green Wave hosted the 2024 Green Wave Classic at Oneonta High School last weekend.

The Green Wave dropped a pair of games on Saturday, falling to Brockville 12-1 and Schenectady 12-2.

Brockville no-hit Oneonta in the opener. In the second game, Britten Zeh led the offense with a pair of hits while Jameson Brown added an RBI double.

The losses dropped the Green Wave to 1-6 on the season.

The Oneonta Outlaws fell to the Amsterdam Mohawks 8-1 on the road Saturday before taking down the Boonville Lumberjacks 12-2 in seven innings on the road Sunday.

Brody Raleigh tripled and drove in a run Saturday while Jack Hopko singled in the loss.

Daniel Mateffy and Evan Staroba each struck out four over three innings while Liam Blair struck out one in the final two innings for Oneonta.

Connor Waiting Jacoby Dale each hit a home run and drove in two Sunday while Matt Carrera and Dylan Millman each doubled and Tanner Hardin tallied three hits and two RBI in the win.

Chris Ubner was the winning pitcher, striking out four over five scoreless innings while Daniel Bello struck out one over two innings.

The Outlaws improved to 7-6 with Sunday's win and will host the Saugerties Stallions Tuesday.