Oneonta softball tops Delhi 9-8 on walk-off home run
Apr. 16—Ivy Tice hit a two-run walkoff home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday to send the Oneonta softball team to a 9-8 victory over Delhi.
Tice finished the game with two hits and three RBI while also striking out nine batters as the winning pitcher.
Elsewhere for OHS, Kylie Carr went 3-for-4 with three RBI, Logan Jipson had two hits and Ella Harper drove in two runs.
Delhi's Alli Ferrara had a double and scored three runs while notching nine strikeouts in the circle.
Oneonta (4-2) will visit Waverly on Friday while Delhi (3-1) will host Oxford on Wednesday.
Edmeston/Morris 15, Madison 11
Edmeston/Morris overcame a seven-run deficit to defeat Madison 15-11 on the road Tuesday in a non-league contest.
After Madison used a 10-run third inning to go up 11-4, E/M scored seven runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to complete the comeback.
Maeve Robinson went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Hannah Wist went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Samantha Coyle drove in three runs and Ella Sparaco drove in two.
E/M got out of the rough third inning by completing a triple play.
E/M (3-0) will face Roxbury/Gilboa on Wednesday at the Cooperstown All-Star Village in Oneonta.
Franklin 7, Walton/Downsville 6
Franklin edged Walton/Downsville for a 7-6 road victory on Tuesday.
The Purple Devils took the lead with a three-run seventh inning and then held off a two-run rally by W/D in the bottom of the seventh.
Riley McNamara and Katie Sanford each drove in two runs for RBI with Sanford adding a triple in the win.
Jayden Cawley struck out six in six innings while McNamara picked up the win in relief.
For W/D, Lo Robinson went 3-for-3, Lilyanna Klinegardner went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Addalyn Strub drove in two runs and Braelyn Gilles had a triple.
Abby Bojo finished with two strikeouts in the circle.
Franklin will be at Worcester on Wednesday while W/D visits Unatego the same day.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 24, Stamford/Jefferson 9
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs earned a 24-9 win over Stamford/Jefferson on Tuesday.
Lexi Dygert, Bailey Thayer and Mia Dubben each hit home runs for CV-S/SS with Dubben driving in four runs and Dygert bringing in two.
Brin Whiteman went 3-for-4 and Sara Cortese had a double.
Dubben was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 while allowing just one hit and five walks.
CV-S/SS will visit Laurens/Milford on Friday.
Harpursville 18, Afton 3
Harpursville rolled to an 18-3 home win over Afton in MAC play on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Ives notched five strikeouts as the winning pitcher while adding a triple at the plate.
Kylee Noyes finished with two doubles while Ryan Steinbrecher, Gracie Bagg and London Miller each had doubles as well.
Harpursville (2-3) will host Deposit-Hancock on Wednesday.
Oneonta 9, Delhi 8
DA ... 301 001 21 — 8 5 2
OHS ... 301 102 02 — 9 7 5
DA: Alli Ferrara (L)
OHS: Ivy Tice (W) and Emma Burr
HR: Ivy Tice (OHS)
Edmeston/Morris 15, Madison 11
E/M ... 220 007 4 — 15 11 3
M ... 01(10) 000 0 — 11 6 4
E/M: Samantha Coyle, Trinitie Barker (3), Hannah Wist (W, 4) and Kenna Buriello
M: M. Eashman (L) and A. Geiger
2B: Maeve Robinson (E/M), Hannah Wist (E/M)
Franklin 7, Walton/Downsville 6
F ... 000 310 3 — 7 8 3
W/D ... 001 003 2 — 6 7 3
F: Jayden Cawley, Riley McNamara (W, 7) and Lucas VanDyke
W/D: Abby Bojo (L) and Addalyn Strub
3B: Braelyn Gilles (W/D), Katie Sanford (F)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 24, Stamford/Jefferson 9
CV-S/SS 440 259 X — 24 17 1
S/J ... 000 045 X — 9 1 8
CV-S/SS: M. Dubben (W), B. Thayer (6) and M. McGovern
S/J: I. Hynes (L) and L. Tompkins
HR: L. Dygert (CV-S/SS), B. Thayer (CV-S/SS), M. Dubben (CV-S/SS)
2B: S. Cortese (CV-S/SS)
Harpursville 18, Afton 3
A ... 200 10X X — 3 4 1
H ... 530 64X X — 18 9 2
A: M. Bushaw (L) and Rache
H: Elizabeth Ives (W), Emily Kane (5) and Lily Barriger; Ives 5 ks
3B: Elizabeth Ives (H)
2B: Rylan Steinbrecher (H), Kylee Noyes 2 (H), Gracie Bagg (H), London Miller (H), Bushaw (A)
BASEBALL
Unatego/Franklin 7, Sidney 1
Unatego/Franklin shut down Sidney in a 7-1 home win Tuesday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Braeden Johnson struck out 12 batters in six and two-thirds innings while allowing just four hits and one walk. He also added a home run and three RBI at the plate.
Xander Johnson, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI.
Sidney's Elijah Wright struck out six batters in six innings and allowed three hits and five walks. Quinton Beckwith had a double and an RBI while Jesse Newell knocked a triple.
U/F (4-0) will host Walton/Downsville on Wednesday while Sidney (2-1) will host Greene on Thursday.
Madison 7, Edmeston/Morris 6
Edmeston/Morris fell to Madison 7-6 on the road Tuesday in eight innings.
E/M found themselves in a 3-0 deficit and came back to take a 5-3 lead with a four-run fifth inning before Madison tied the game at six in the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings.
Luke Brayman hit a walk-off home run in the eighth to win the game for Madison.
Landon Wust went 2-for-4 with a double and and three RBI for E/M while Ethan Herring and Max Bolton each tallied a pair of hits in the loss.
E/M falls to 1-1 and will host Roxbury on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 17, Westmoreland 1
A 10-run third inning helped Cooperstown defeat Westmoreland 17-1 on the road Tuesday.
Emerson Toulson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and six RBI to lead the Hawkeyes' offense.
Frank Panzarella and Brody Murdock each went 2-for-3 in the win.
Kalen Dempsey, Brenin Dempsey and Panzarella combined to allow just two hits over five innings on the mound.
Cooperstown will host Mount Markham on Wednesday.
Sidney 14, Harpursville 3 (Monday)
Sidney took down Harpursville 14-3 at home Monday in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
The Sabers took an early 4-0 lead and then pulled away for good with a four-run fourth inning.
Quinton Beckwith went 2-for-2 with a triple while Elijah Wright, Jesse Newell and Jaxson Swain each had doubles.
Swain was the winning pitcher, finishing with 11 strikeouts and two walks in four-plus innings.
Unatego/Franklin 7, Sidney 1
Sid ... 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
U/F ... 003 040 X — 7 3 1
Sid: Wright (L) and Beckwith
U/F: B. Johnson (W), G. Nordberg (7) and X. Johnson
HR: B. Johnson (U/F)
3B: X. Johnson (U/F), Newell (Sid)
2B: Beckwith (Sid)
Madison 7, Edmeston/Morris 6
E/M ... 000 141 00 — 6 12 4
M ... 030 011 11 — 7 10 1
E/M: Gavin McEnroe, Braymon Clark (6), Ethan Herring (7, L) and Max Bolton
M: Lucas Neff, Jordan DiBranngo (5), Dylan Dougherty (7, W) and Kyle Peavey
HR: Luke Brayman (M)
2B: Landon Wust (E/M), D. Buchanan (M)
Cooperstown 17, Westmoreland 1
Coop ... 20(10) 32X X — 17 14 0
West ... 000 01X X — 1 2 3
Coop: Kalen Dempsey (W), Brenin Dempsey (4), Frank Panzarella (5) and Emerson Toulson, Jonathan Torres
West: Klak (L), Rauten (3), Szarek (4) and Kirk
2B: Emerson Toulson 2 (Coop)
Sidney 14, Harpursville 3 (Monday)
H ... 000 012 0 — 3 2 2
S ... 202 730 X — 14 10 1
H: Hoover (L), Deleon (4), Sakowsky (6) and Rueffer
S: Jaxson Swain (W), Lucas Mott (5), Alex Secor (7) and Quinton Beckwith
3B: Quinton Beckwith (S)
2B: Elijah Wright (S), Jesse Newell (S), Jaxson Swain (S)
TENNIS
The Margaretville tennis team won a doubleheader against Stamford on Tuesday.
Tristan McVitty, Conner Hill, Alex Garcia and David Sanchez each won twice in singles play for the Blue Devils while Ana Gavette also had a win.
McKenna Hoyt earned a singles victory in the second match for Stafmford.
There were no doubles matches in either contest.
Oneonta fell to Chenango Forks 5-2 at home on Monday.
Caleb Christman won in third singles for OHS by scores of 6-4, 5-7, 10-4. In third doubles, the duo of Brighton Logue and Ibraheem Khan won in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.
Margaretville 5, Stamford 2
Singles: Tristan McVitty (M) def. Quinn Cole 9-2; Conner Hill (M) def. Kenzie Murphy 9-1; Alex Garcia (M) def. Michelle Webster 9-4; David Sanchez (M) def. Jack Glenn 9-5; Anastasia Gavette (M) def. Robin Henne 9-5
Doubles: no matches
Margaretville 4, Stamford 3
Singles: Tristan McVitty (M) def. Quinn Cole 9-2; Conner Hill (M) def. Kenzie Murphy 9-0; Alex Garcia (M) def. Michelle Webster 9-5; David Sanchez (M) def. Jack Glenn 10-8; McKenna Hoyt (S) def. Anastasia Gavette 9-6
Doubles: no matches
Chenango Forks 5, Oneonta 2 (Monday)
Singles: Micheal Rullo (CF) def. Jayden Zakala 6-2, 6-3; Alex McMullen (CF) Def. Dylan Shaughnessy 6-4, 6-2; Caleb Christman (OHS) def. Joey Worden 6-4, 5-7, 10-4; Nazar Kovalchuk (CF) def. Reilly Waltz 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: Jayson Samson/Justin Samson (CF) def. Simmone Segal/Isaac Wooden 6-4, 6-1; John Frissora/Dominic Balcom (CF) def. Justin Hultman/Stephen Mendez 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Brighton Logue/Ibraheem Khan (OHS) def. Chris Samson/Logan Hovancik 6-1, 6-4