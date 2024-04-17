Oneonta softball tops Delhi 9-8 on walk-off home run

Apr. 16—Ivy Tice hit a two-run walkoff home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday to send the Oneonta softball team to a 9-8 victory over Delhi.

Tice finished the game with two hits and three RBI while also striking out nine batters as the winning pitcher.

Elsewhere for OHS, Kylie Carr went 3-for-4 with three RBI, Logan Jipson had two hits and Ella Harper drove in two runs.

Delhi's Alli Ferrara had a double and scored three runs while notching nine strikeouts in the circle.

Oneonta (4-2) will visit Waverly on Friday while Delhi (3-1) will host Oxford on Wednesday.

Edmeston/Morris 15, Madison 11

Edmeston/Morris overcame a seven-run deficit to defeat Madison 15-11 on the road Tuesday in a non-league contest.

After Madison used a 10-run third inning to go up 11-4, E/M scored seven runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to complete the comeback.

Maeve Robinson went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Hannah Wist went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Samantha Coyle drove in three runs and Ella Sparaco drove in two.

E/M got out of the rough third inning by completing a triple play.

E/M (3-0) will face Roxbury/Gilboa on Wednesday at the Cooperstown All-Star Village in Oneonta.

Franklin 7, Walton/Downsville 6

Franklin edged Walton/Downsville for a 7-6 road victory on Tuesday.

The Purple Devils took the lead with a three-run seventh inning and then held off a two-run rally by W/D in the bottom of the seventh.

Riley McNamara and Katie Sanford each drove in two runs for RBI with Sanford adding a triple in the win.

Jayden Cawley struck out six in six innings while McNamara picked up the win in relief.

For W/D, Lo Robinson went 3-for-3, Lilyanna Klinegardner went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Addalyn Strub drove in two runs and Braelyn Gilles had a triple.

Abby Bojo finished with two strikeouts in the circle.

Franklin will be at Worcester on Wednesday while W/D visits Unatego the same day.

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 24, Stamford/Jefferson 9

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs earned a 24-9 win over Stamford/Jefferson on Tuesday.

Lexi Dygert, Bailey Thayer and Mia Dubben each hit home runs for CV-S/SS with Dubben driving in four runs and Dygert bringing in two.

Brin Whiteman went 3-for-4 and Sara Cortese had a double.

Dubben was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 while allowing just one hit and five walks.

CV-S/SS will visit Laurens/Milford on Friday.

Harpursville 18, Afton 3

Harpursville rolled to an 18-3 home win over Afton in MAC play on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Ives notched five strikeouts as the winning pitcher while adding a triple at the plate.

Kylee Noyes finished with two doubles while Ryan Steinbrecher, Gracie Bagg and London Miller each had doubles as well.

Harpursville (2-3) will host Deposit-Hancock on Wednesday.

Oneonta 9, Delhi 8

DA ... 301 001 21 — 8 5 2

OHS ... 301 102 02 — 9 7 5

DA: Alli Ferrara (L)

OHS: Ivy Tice (W) and Emma Burr

HR: Ivy Tice (OHS)

Edmeston/Morris 15, Madison 11

E/M ... 220 007 4 — 15 11 3

M ... 01(10) 000 0 — 11 6 4

E/M: Samantha Coyle, Trinitie Barker (3), Hannah Wist (W, 4) and Kenna Buriello

M: M. Eashman (L) and A. Geiger

2B: Maeve Robinson (E/M), Hannah Wist (E/M)

Franklin 7, Walton/Downsville 6

F ... 000 310 3 — 7 8 3

W/D ... 001 003 2 — 6 7 3

F: Jayden Cawley, Riley McNamara (W, 7) and Lucas VanDyke

W/D: Abby Bojo (L) and Addalyn Strub

3B: Braelyn Gilles (W/D), Katie Sanford (F)

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 24, Stamford/Jefferson 9

CV-S/SS 440 259 X — 24 17 1

S/J ... 000 045 X — 9 1 8

CV-S/SS: M. Dubben (W), B. Thayer (6) and M. McGovern

S/J: I. Hynes (L) and L. Tompkins

HR: L. Dygert (CV-S/SS), B. Thayer (CV-S/SS), M. Dubben (CV-S/SS)

2B: S. Cortese (CV-S/SS)

Harpursville 18, Afton 3

A ... 200 10X X — 3 4 1

H ... 530 64X X — 18 9 2

A: M. Bushaw (L) and Rache

H: Elizabeth Ives (W), Emily Kane (5) and Lily Barriger; Ives 5 ks

3B: Elizabeth Ives (H)

2B: Rylan Steinbrecher (H), Kylee Noyes 2 (H), Gracie Bagg (H), London Miller (H), Bushaw (A)

BASEBALL

Unatego/Franklin 7, Sidney 1

Unatego/Franklin shut down Sidney in a 7-1 home win Tuesday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.

Braeden Johnson struck out 12 batters in six and two-thirds innings while allowing just four hits and one walk. He also added a home run and three RBI at the plate.

Xander Johnson, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI.

Sidney's Elijah Wright struck out six batters in six innings and allowed three hits and five walks. Quinton Beckwith had a double and an RBI while Jesse Newell knocked a triple.

U/F (4-0) will host Walton/Downsville on Wednesday while Sidney (2-1) will host Greene on Thursday.

Madison 7, Edmeston/Morris 6

Edmeston/Morris fell to Madison 7-6 on the road Tuesday in eight innings.

E/M found themselves in a 3-0 deficit and came back to take a 5-3 lead with a four-run fifth inning before Madison tied the game at six in the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings.

Luke Brayman hit a walk-off home run in the eighth to win the game for Madison.

Landon Wust went 2-for-4 with a double and and three RBI for E/M while Ethan Herring and Max Bolton each tallied a pair of hits in the loss.

E/M falls to 1-1 and will host Roxbury on Wednesday.

Cooperstown 17, Westmoreland 1

A 10-run third inning helped Cooperstown defeat Westmoreland 17-1 on the road Tuesday.

Emerson Toulson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and six RBI to lead the Hawkeyes' offense.

Frank Panzarella and Brody Murdock each went 2-for-3 in the win.

Kalen Dempsey, Brenin Dempsey and Panzarella combined to allow just two hits over five innings on the mound.

Cooperstown will host Mount Markham on Wednesday.

Sidney 14, Harpursville 3 (Monday)

Sidney took down Harpursville 14-3 at home Monday in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.

The Sabers took an early 4-0 lead and then pulled away for good with a four-run fourth inning.

Quinton Beckwith went 2-for-2 with a triple while Elijah Wright, Jesse Newell and Jaxson Swain each had doubles.

Swain was the winning pitcher, finishing with 11 strikeouts and two walks in four-plus innings.

Unatego/Franklin 7, Sidney 1

Sid ... 000 100 0 — 1 4 2

U/F ... 003 040 X — 7 3 1

Sid: Wright (L) and Beckwith

U/F: B. Johnson (W), G. Nordberg (7) and X. Johnson

HR: B. Johnson (U/F)

3B: X. Johnson (U/F), Newell (Sid)

2B: Beckwith (Sid)

Madison 7, Edmeston/Morris 6

E/M ... 000 141 00 — 6 12 4

M ... 030 011 11 — 7 10 1

E/M: Gavin McEnroe, Braymon Clark (6), Ethan Herring (7, L) and Max Bolton

M: Lucas Neff, Jordan DiBranngo (5), Dylan Dougherty (7, W) and Kyle Peavey

HR: Luke Brayman (M)

2B: Landon Wust (E/M), D. Buchanan (M)

Cooperstown 17, Westmoreland 1

Coop ... 20(10) 32X X — 17 14 0

West ... 000 01X X — 1 2 3

Coop: Kalen Dempsey (W), Brenin Dempsey (4), Frank Panzarella (5) and Emerson Toulson, Jonathan Torres

West: Klak (L), Rauten (3), Szarek (4) and Kirk

2B: Emerson Toulson 2 (Coop)

Sidney 14, Harpursville 3 (Monday)

H ... 000 012 0 — 3 2 2

S ... 202 730 X — 14 10 1

H: Hoover (L), Deleon (4), Sakowsky (6) and Rueffer

S: Jaxson Swain (W), Lucas Mott (5), Alex Secor (7) and Quinton Beckwith

3B: Quinton Beckwith (S)

2B: Elijah Wright (S), Jesse Newell (S), Jaxson Swain (S)

TENNIS

The Margaretville tennis team won a doubleheader against Stamford on Tuesday.

Tristan McVitty, Conner Hill, Alex Garcia and David Sanchez each won twice in singles play for the Blue Devils while Ana Gavette also had a win.

McKenna Hoyt earned a singles victory in the second match for Stafmford.

There were no doubles matches in either contest.

Oneonta fell to Chenango Forks 5-2 at home on Monday.

Caleb Christman won in third singles for OHS by scores of 6-4, 5-7, 10-4. In third doubles, the duo of Brighton Logue and Ibraheem Khan won in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

Margaretville 5, Stamford 2

Singles: Tristan McVitty (M) def. Quinn Cole 9-2; Conner Hill (M) def. Kenzie Murphy 9-1; Alex Garcia (M) def. Michelle Webster 9-4; David Sanchez (M) def. Jack Glenn 9-5; Anastasia Gavette (M) def. Robin Henne 9-5

Doubles: no matches

Margaretville 4, Stamford 3

Singles: Tristan McVitty (M) def. Quinn Cole 9-2; Conner Hill (M) def. Kenzie Murphy 9-0; Alex Garcia (M) def. Michelle Webster 9-5; David Sanchez (M) def. Jack Glenn 10-8; McKenna Hoyt (S) def. Anastasia Gavette 9-6

Doubles: no matches

Chenango Forks 5, Oneonta 2 (Monday)

Singles: Micheal Rullo (CF) def. Jayden Zakala 6-2, 6-3; Alex McMullen (CF) Def. Dylan Shaughnessy 6-4, 6-2; Caleb Christman (OHS) def. Joey Worden 6-4, 5-7, 10-4; Nazar Kovalchuk (CF) def. Reilly Waltz 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Jayson Samson/Justin Samson (CF) def. Simmone Segal/Isaac Wooden 6-4, 6-1; John Frissora/Dominic Balcom (CF) def. Justin Hultman/Stephen Mendez 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Brighton Logue/Ibraheem Khan (OHS) def. Chris Samson/Logan Hovancik 6-1, 6-4