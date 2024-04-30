Oneonta softball sweeps Buffalo State in doubleheader

Apr. 29—The SUNY Oneonta softball team swept a doubleheader over Buffalo State at home on Saturday. The Red Dragons took the first game 9-6 and the second game 4-3.

Emily Brown had a two-RBI triple in the first game while Victoria Hussey doubled and drove in two in the win.

Brown was the winning pitcher, striking out three over five and one-third innings while Cadence Brennan struck out one in two-thirds of an inning and Angela Scalere struck out two in an inning to close out the win.

Adriana Fiore tripled and drove in a pair of runs in the second game while Brown had an RBI double.

Marissa Dionisio was the winning pitcher, striking out two without allowing an earned run over six innings while Scalere struck out one in a clean seventh inning.

Oneonta (18-14 overall, 10-4 SUNYAC) will visit SUNY Brockport on Friday for a doubleheader.

SUNY Delhi 2, Canton 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Delhi completed a three-game sweep of Canton on Saturday with a 2-0 victory.

Danielle Seymour tossed a one-hit shutout for the Broncos, striking out seven batters while yielding zero walks.

Riley Martin gave Delhi the lead in the fifth with an RBI single and Cayla Moroni scored on an error in the sixth.

Delhi (10-23) will host SUNY Potsdam on Tuesday for a doubleheader.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

St. John Fisher 3, SUNY Oneonta 2 (Saturday) St. John Fisher 6, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Saturday)

The SUNY Oneonta baseball team dropped a doubleheader to St. John Fisher at home Saturday.

St. John Fisher scored in the top of the ninth to win the first game 3-2 and took down the Red Dragons 6-1 in the second game.

Brendan Duffy and Nick Jacoby each doubled in the first game while Sean Liquori had three hits in the loss.

Derek Shea struck out five over seven innings while Logan Carriero and Kyle Rosenberger each struck out one over the final two innings.

Joey Dwyer doubled in the second game while Liquori drove in the lone run in the loss.

Kyle Roper struck out three over four in one-thirds innings while Martin Thorsland struck out three in one and two-thirds innings and Joseph Scarfone struck out two in the final inning.

Oneonta (15-20 overall, 4-11 SUNYAC) will open its final series of the regular season on the road at SUNY Brockport Friday.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Nazareth 11, Hartwick 10, OT (Saturday)

The Hartwick women's lacrosse team fell to Nazareth 11-10 in overtime in its regular season finale on Saturday.

The Hawks scored twice late in regulation to send the game to OT before Maggie Vay scored the game-winner for Nazareth.

Kristen Vaccarelli led Hartwick with four goals while Kara Anderson scored three times.

Goalie Brooke Lynett made 10 saves in the loss.

Hartwick (7-6 overall, 3-2 Empire 8) will face St. John Fisher on Wednesday in the Empire 8 Tournament.

SUNY New Paltz 17, SUNY Oneonta 5 (Saturday)

The SUNY Oneonta women's season came to an end Saturday with a 17-5 loss to SUNY New Paltz in the SUNYAC Tournament.

Seven unanswered goals in the first half allowed New Paltz to race out to what proved to be an insurmountable lead.

Scoring for the Red Dragons were Cassidy Moore, Lindsey Townes, Lauren Mancini, Margaret Byrne and Ellie Downey.

Courtney Gallagher finished with 13 saves in net.

Oneonta finishes the season with a record of 5-12.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Hartwick 22, Keuka 7 (Saturday)

The Hartwick men's lacrosse team closed out its regular season in dominant fashion on Saturday with a 22-7 win over Keuka.

The Hawks scored 12 unanswered goals from the end of the first half to the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Colin August led the way with five goals, Garrett Frost had four goals and two assists, Luke Ward had three goals and four assists and Shayne Kerrigan also scored three goals.

In net, Kaiden Johnson, Chris Andersen and Kyle MacLeod combined for 14 saves.

Hartwick (5-8 overall, 3-3 Empire 8) will visit St. John Fisher on Wednesday in the Empire 8 Tournament.

SUNY Delhi 15, Canton 6 (Saturday)

The SUNY Delhi men rolled to a 15-6 victory over Canton on Saturday.

Jagger Beachak led the offense with four goals and three assists while Chris Lazazzaro scored three goals and Benjamin Moscatiello scored twice.

Mike Triolo made six saves in the win.

Delhi (12-4 overall, 5-3 NAC) will visit Maine Maritime next Saturday for its regular season finale.

SUNY Oneonta dropped a 12-11 overtime decision to Oswego State on Saturday to close out its season.

Oswego sent the game into OT by scoring with 27 seconds left in regulation and Max Brodman ended things in overtime.

Thomas Hnis and Evan Kelly led the Red Dragons' offense with five and four goals, respectively. Matthew Krieg scored twice to round out the scoring.

Harrison Boukas managed 14 saves in the loss.

Oneonta ends the year with a record of 7-8.