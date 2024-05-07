Oneonta softball splits doubleheader with Geneseo

May 6—The SUNY Oneonta softball team split a doubleheader with Geneseo on the road Saturday to conclude its regular season.

The Red Dragons scored twice in the seventh inning to win the first game 4-3 and were shutout 2-0 in the second game.

Victoria Hussey tied the game in the seventh with a single in the first game before Gianna Canceller singled to score Hussey, taking the lead before Angelina Scalere locked down the save.

Julia Serena doubled, singled and drove in two in the win.

Marissa Dionisio earned the win, striking out one over six innings while allowing three earned runs.

Ella Stewart had two hits in the second game while Cadence Brennan allowed two runs in six innings for the Red Dragons.

Oneonta finishes the regular season 21-15 overall and 13-5 in SUNYAC play and will take on Geneseo on Tuesday in New Paltz to begin the SUNYAC Tournament.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Brockport 16, SUNY Oneonta 3 (Saturday)The SUNY Oneonta baseball team fell to Brockport to 16-3 on the road in the regular season finale Saturday.

Liam Kaseta tripled while Tom Mazany doubled and singled twice and Bradley Turner doubled in the loss.

Kyle Roper struck out four over four innings while James Torres and Martin Thorsland combined to strike out three over three innings for the Red Dragons.

Oneonta finishes the regular season 15-23 overall, 4-14 in SUNYAC play.

MEN'S LACROSSE

The SUNY Delhi men's lacrosse team fell to Maine Maritime 17-12 on the road Saturday.

Jackson Murphy scored three goals while Benjamin Moscatiello, Nate Doyle and Jagger Beachak each scored twice and Nick Allen, Matt Castellani and Kyle Moore each scored in the loss.

Beachak added four assists while Mike Triolo had 13 saves for the Broncos.

Delhi falls to 12-5 on the season.