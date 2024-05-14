Oneonta, Sidney drop league title games; Cooperstown falls 3-0

May 13—The Oneonta baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Monday as the Yellowjackets fell to Owego Free Academy 8-0 in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference title game.

Owego took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and then broke things open with a five-run second inning highlighted by a three-run home run by Evan English.

Oneonta was held to just two hits in the loss as Elijah Lewis struck out nine batters as the winning pitcher.

Grayson Brockington had a double for OHS while Britten Zeh added a single.

Oneonta made it to the finals in dramatic fashion on Saturday with a 5-1 victory over Vestal thanks to a walk-off grand slam by Bruce Mistler in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Tanner Tubia opened the scoring with an RBI double in the fifth inning, but Vestal was able to send the game into extras with a run in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the eighth, Nolan Stark and Brady Carr had back-to-back singles and Jameson Brown was intentionally walked to load the bases. Mistler promptly took a 3-2 pitch deep over the left field fence to end the game.

Nolan Stark pitched all eight innings, striking out six and allowing six hits. Brady Carr added a pair of hits at the plate.

Oneonta (16-1) will conclude its regular season with a pair of games against Unatego/Franklin on Tuesday and Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday before beginning the sectional playoffs next week.

West Canada Valley 3, Cooperstown 0

Cooperstown fell to West Canada Valley 3-0 on Monday in the Hawkeyes' Senior Night game.

Cooperstown had the bases loaded in the sixth inning but couldn't make a dent in the scoreboard.

The Cooperstown pitching trio of Kalen Dempsey, Brenin Dempsey and Aaron Katz performed well, allowing just three hits combined in the loss.

Cooperstown (7-9) will visit Mount Markham on Wednesday.

Brockport 7, Unatego/Franklin 0 (Saturday)

Unatego/Franklin dropped a 7-0 decision at home to Brockport on Saturday in a cross-sectional contest.

Braeden Johnson finished with 11 strikeouts in six innings for U/F. He and Xander Johnson recorded the team's only hits in the loss, with Xander notching a double.

Carter Dunn threw a two-hit shutout for Brockport with six strikeouts.

Owego Free Academy 8, Oneonta 0

OHS ... 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

OFA ... 152 000 X — 8 7 0

OHS: Bruce Mistler (L), Britten Zeh (3) and Jameson Brown

OFA: Elijah Lewis (W), Connor Kotski (7) and Ben Rollison

HR: Evan English (OFA)

2B: Grayson Brockington (OHS)

Oneonta 5, Vestal 1 (Saturday)

Ves ... 000 000 10 — 1 6 1

OHS ... 000 010 04 — 5 6 1

Ves: Tanton (L), Shea (8) and Kemmery

OHS: Nolan Stark (W) and Jameson Brown

HR: Bruce Mistler (OHS)

2B: Tanner Tubia (OHS)

West Canada Valley 3, Cooperstown 0

WCV ... 001 020 0 — 3 3 0

Coop ... 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

WCV: Bulaick (W) and Grabowski

Coop: Kalen Dempsey (L), A. Brenin (6), Katz (7) and Emerson Toulson

Brockport 7, Unatego/Franklin 0 (Saturday)

B ... 101 101 3 — 7 8 0

U/F ... 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

B: Dunn (W) and Sherman

U/F: B. Johnson (L), B. Nichols (7) and X. Johnson

HR: Maxwell (Brock)

2B: Sherman (Brock), Rightmeyer (Brock), X. Johnson (U/F)

SOFTBALL

Deposit-Hancock 2, Sidney 1

The Deposit-Hancock softball team defeated Sidney 2-1 in a pitcher's duel between Addison Makowski and Ava Cirigliano in the Midstate Athletic Conference Championship Game in Deposit on Monday.

Makowski earned the win for D-H, striking out 12 over seven one-run innings, with the help of several excellent defensive plays from the Eagles defense.

Amanda Ray had two RBI in the win.

Cirigliano struck out seven while allowing one earned run over six innings for the Sabers.

Cooperstown 5, West Canada Valley 4

Evie Baldo drove in Tori France in the seventh inning to give Cooperstown a 5-4 walk-off win over West Canada Valley at home Monday.

Katie Crippen had a triple and three RBI for the Hawkeyes while Bella Reich had two hits in the win. Emmy Lippitt struck out seven over seven innings to earn the win in the circle.

Cooperstown improves to 12-5 and will visit Mount Markham on Wednesday.

Laurens/Milford 11, Roxbury/Gilboa 4 (Saturday) Laurens/Milford 7, Unatego 6 (Saturday)

Laurens/Milford were the victors of the Weir/Chase Tournament last weekend, defeating Unatego 7-6 in the opener and Roxbury/Gilboa 11-4 in the final.

After R/G jumped out to a 3-0 lead, L/M responded with three-run innings in the fourth and fifth and a five-run sixth inning.

Brooke Mann had a double while also serving as the winning pitcher. Delaney Maison added two hits in the win.

For R/G, Olivia Ross had a triple and two singles and Ryleigh Goodchild added two hits.

Against Unatego, L/M scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning and held off a seventh-inning rally by the Spartans.

Bella Garlick had a triple and Mann added a double while earning the win in the circle.

For Unatego, Avery James had two doubles and Gracie Tilt also had a two-bagger.

Sandy Creek 7, Oneonta 0 (Saturday)

Oneonta fell to Sandy Creek 7-0 Saturday in the Mudville Tournament.

Ivy Tice finished with three strikeouts in the circle while adding a double at the plate.

Izzy Giacomelli, Desiree Wheeler, Madyson Imperato and Ella Harper also had base hits in the loss.

Oneonta (7-8) will finish its regular season on Tuesday at home against Bainbridge-Guilford.

Richfield Springs defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 6-2 on the road Saturday.

Morgan Marriott had a triple, a double and an RBI in the win while Issy Seamon went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI.

Sophia Spencer was the winning pitcher, finishing with nine strikeouts, two walks and five hits.

Mia Dubben struck out six in the loss for CV-S/SS. At the plate, Sara Cortese went 2-for-3 while Bailey Thayer had an RBI.

Deposit-Hancock 2, Sidney 1

S ... 000 001 0 — 1 2 2

D-H ... 000 200 X — 2 3 0

S: Ava Cirigliano (L) and Samantha Constable

D-H: Addison Makowski (W) and Haley Begeal

Cooperstown 5, West Canada Valley 4

WCV ... 000 211 0 — 4 8 1

Coop ... 001 130 1 — 5 4 1

WCV: H. Burdick (L) and A. Grabowski

Coop: Emmy Lippitt (W) and Katie Crippen

3B: Katie Crippen (Coop)

2B: A. Grabowski 2 (WCV), J. Beam (WCV)

Laurens/Milford 11, Roxbury/Gilboa 4 (Saturday)

L/M ... 000 335 0 — 11 8 2

R/G ... 012 010 0 — 4 10 2

L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick

R/G: Mikayla Wright and Bailey Hughes

3B: Olivia Ross (R/G)

2B: Brooke Mann (L/M)

Laurens/Milford 7, Unatego 6 (Saturday)

U ... 104 000 1 — 6 6 2

L/M ... 400 210 X — 7 7 2

U: Bailey McCoy (L) and Dixie Boglioli

L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick

3B: Bella Garlick (L/M)

2B: Brooke Mann (L/M), Avery James 2 (U), Gracie Tilt (U)

Sandy Creek 7, Oneonta 0 (Saturday)

OHS ... 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

SC ... 301 021 X — 7 8 2

OHS: Ivy Tice (L) and Ella Harper

SC: Mikayla (W)

2B: Scout (SC), Julia (SC), Ivy Tice (OHS)

Richfield Springs 6, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2 (Saturday)

RS ... 301 101 0 — 6 8 0

CV-S/SS ... 020 000 0 — 2 5 3

RS: Sophia Spencer (W) and Riley Constantinetis

CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (L) and Mackenzie McGovern

3B: Morgan Marriott (RS), Issy Seamon (RS)

2B: Morgan Marriott (RS)