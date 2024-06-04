Oneonta sends four relay teams to state track meet

Jun. 3—Four relay teams from the Oneonta track and field team will be heading to the State Championships.

The Yellowjackets were in action with other local teams in the State Qualifiers last Wednesday and Thursday at Union-Endicott. The girls 400 and 1600 relay teams and the boys 1600 and 3200 relay squads all earned spots in the state meet at Cicero-North Syracuse this Friday and Saturday.

The girls 400 relay team of Thalia Wellman, Madeleine Seguin, Selene Wellman and Claire Seguin finished first overall with a time of 50.48.

In the girls 1600 relay, Natalie Wilde, Madeleine Seguin, Selene Wellman and Claire Seguin placed second in 4:10.59.

The boys 1600 team of James Erickson, Eli Wilms, Jackson Forbes and Noah Cotter placed fifth with a time of 3:33.87.

Finishing second in the 3200 relay was the quartet of Gabriel Rissberger, Colin Fletcher-Foster, Forbes and Keyon Ziaie with a time of 8:20.86.

Two other highlights from the local ranks came from Sidney's Jalen Reardon and Oxford's Lyla Biefeldt. Reardon won the boys pentathlon with a score of 2947 while Biefeldt placed first in the girls discus with a throw of 119-05.