Oneonta rides big fifth inning to 14-9 win over Norwich

Apr. 15—The Oneonta softball team used an 11-run fifth inning to take down Norwich 14-9 at home Monday.

Ivy Tice struck out five batters while Lily Bridger struck out one in the win in a combined one-hitter.

Logan Jipson tripled at the plate, Tice went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs and Emma Burr, Madyson Imperato and Kylie Carr each tallied two hits in the win.

Oneonta will host Delhi on Tuesday.

Edmeston/Morris 13, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1

Edmeston/Morris cruised to a 13-1 win over Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs on Monday in Tri-Valley League action.

Hannah Wist went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI while also striking out 10 batters as the winning pitcher for E/M.

Maeve Robinson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Ella Sparaco drove in three runs and Trinite Barker added a double.

E/M (2-0) will visit Madison on Tuesday while CV-S/SS will visit Stamford/Jefferson Tuesday.

Sidney 20, Harpursville 0

Sidney cruised to a 20-0 shutout over Harpursville at home Monday.

Ava Cirigliano went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI while Sam Constable hit a home run and doubled and Chloie Taylor and Adrianna Tanner each drove in three runs for the Sabers.

Cirigliano struck out 11 over five innings to earn the win in the circle.

Sidney will visit Greene Thursday while Harpursville will host Afton Tuesday.

Deposit-Hancock 15, Afton 0

Deposit-Hancock blanked Afton 15-0 in Monday's Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.

Addison Makowski struck out 12 batters in five innings while allowing just one hit and one walk. She also went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI at the plate.

Sarah Gross went 2-for-3 with a triple and Haley Begeal went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett 15, Margaretville 0

Hannah Tuttle threw a five-inning no-hitter in Windham-Ashland-Jewett's 15-0 win over Margaretville on Monday.

Tuttle struck out 10 batters in the circle and also recorded a triple at the plate in the win.

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 7, OESJ 6 (Saturday)

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs recovered from an early 4-1 deficit to defeat Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville 7-6 on Saturday.

Mackenzie McGovern drove in three runs as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate while Brin Whiteman and Sara Cortese each had three hits. Whiteman scored three runs and Cortese notched an RBI.

In the circle, Mia Dubben struck out 10 batters while allowing four hits and eight walks.

Oneonta 14, Norwich 9

N ... 300 001 3 — 7 1 2

OHS ... 110 0(12)0 0 — 14 11 1

OHS: Ivy Tice (W), Lily Bridger and Emma Burr

N: Quattrocchi (L) and Brown

3B: Logan Lipson (OHS)

2B: Ivy Tice (OHS)

Edmeston/Morris 13, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1

CV-S/SS ... 000 000 1 — 1 6 3

E/M ... 301 027 X — 13 10 2

CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (L), Bailey Thayer (6) and Mackenzie McGovern

E/M: Hannah Wist (W) 10 ks and Kenna Buriello

2B: Hannah Wist 2 (E/M), Maeve Robinson (E/M), Trinitie Barker (E/M)

Sidney 20, Harpursville 0

H ... 000 00X X — 0 1 4

S ... 5(11)0 4XX X — 20 15 1

H: Noyes (L)

S: Ava Cirigliano (W) and Sam Constable

HR: Ava Cirigliano (S), Sam Constable (S)

2B: Ava Cirigliano 2 (S), Adrianna Taylor (S)

Deposit-Hancock 15, Afton 0

A ... 000 00X X — 0 1 1

D-H ... 630 15X X — 15 15 0

A: Z. Bushaw (L) and M. Racine

D-H: A. Makowski (W)

HR: A. Makowski (D-H)

3B: S. Gross (D-H)

2B: A. Makowski (D-H), A. Curtis (D-H), H. Begeal (D-H)

Windham-Ashland-Jewett 15, Margaretville 0

Marg ... 000 00X X — 0 0 2

WAJ ... 312 54X X — 15 9 0

M: Livy Fronckowiak (L) and A. Maggio

WAJ: Hannah Tuttle (W) and K. Jordan

3B: Tuttle (WAJ), Jordan (WAJ)

2B: Cow (WAJ)

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 7, OESJ 6 (Saturday)

CV-S/SS ... 103 201 0 — 7 11 3

OESJ ... 310 101 0 — 6 4 3

CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W) and Mackenzie McGovern

OESJ: K. Hazzard (L) and I. Johnson

3B: Bailey Thayer (CV-S/SS)

2B: Brin Whiteman (CV-S/SS)

TRACK & FIELD

The Edmeston/Morris track and field team swept a tri-meet on Friday that featured Charlotte Valley/South Kortright and Stamford/Jefferson.

Maiya King was a quadruple winner for the E/M girls, taking first place in the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, long jump and triple jump.

Jennadee Cotten added wins in the 200 and high jump while Amira Ross (100), Madison Moore (1500), Leah Gregory (400), Carly Bond (3000), Brooke Cartenz (shot put) and Abby White (discus) each added wins as well.

Elsa Marigliano finished first in the 800 for CV/SK.

The Edmeston/Morris boys completed a clean sweep of the winner's podium.

Leading the way was triple winner Izek Richards who notched firsts in the 200, high jump and long jump. Austin Galley recorded a pair of wins in the 800 and 1600.

Rounding out the winners for E/M were Hayden Kolvik (110 hurdles), Ryan Murphy (100), Everett Pondolfino (400), Will Weber (400 hurdles), Aiden Goodrich (3200), Nick Troiano (shot put), Ryland Boss (discus) and Ty Turner (triple jump).

GIRLS

Edmeston/Morris 108, Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 34, Stamford/Jefferson 3

3200 relay: 1. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright (A. Comer, E. Marigliano, Z. Houshmond, N. Trimbell), 2. E/M; 100 hurdles: 1. Maiya King (E/M) 19.26, 2. J. Odell (CV/SK); 100: 1. Amira Ross (E/M) 14.14, 2. C. Ross (E/M), 3. J. Cotten (E/M); 1500: 1. Madison Moore (E/M) 5:51, 2. A. Comer (CV/SK), 3. E. White (E/M); 400: 1. Leah Gregory (E/M) 1:14.2, 2. J. Odell (CV/SK), 3. T. Whitbeck (CV/SK); 400 relay: 1. Edmeston/Morris (B. Bolton, A. Ross, C. Ross, J. Cotten) 57.3; 400 hurdles: 1. Maiya King (E/M) 1:25.7; 800: 1. Elsa Marigliano (CV/SK) 2:48.2, 2. M. Moore (E/M), 3. N. Trimbell (CV/SK); 200: 1. Jennadee Cotten (E/M) 32.12, 2. Z. Fortune (CV/SK), 2. J. Odell (CV/SK); 3000: 1. Carly Bond (E/M) 15:26.8, 2. I. White (E/M); 1600 relay: 1. Edmeston/Morris (O. Conklin, S. Algarin, A. White, E. White) 5:51.2; Shot put: 1. Brooke Carentz (E/M) 26-09, 2. H. Rifanburg (E/M), 3. R. Bush (CV/SK); Discus: 1. Abby White (E/M) 76-05.5, 2. A. Ray (E/M), 3. B. Carentz (E/M); High jump: 1. Jennadee Cotten (E/M) 4-02, 2. A. Villanueva (S/J); Long jump: 1. Maiya King (E/M), 13-10, 2. N. Trimbell (CV/SK), 3. C. Ross (E/M); Triple jump: 1. Maiya King (E/M) 29-01, 2. E. White (E/M), 3. I. White (E/M)

BOYS

Edmeston/Morris 113, Stamford/Jefferson 21, Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 15

3200 relay: 1. Edmeston/Morris (A. Galley, A. Goodrich, B. Redner, C. Swayer) 11:00.5, 2. CV/SK; 110 hurdles: 1. Hayden Kolvik (E/M) 18.03, 2. W. Weber (E/M), 3. A. Ortero (S/J); 100: 1. Ryan Murphy (E/M) 12.57, 2. L. Donato/Williamson (S/J), 3. R. Wolfe (E/M); 1600: 1. Austin Galley (E/M) 5:53.7, 2. L. Comer (CV/SK), 3. C. Goodchild (S/J); 400: 1. Everett Pondolfino (E/M) 59.9, 2. L. Seeley (S/J), 3. T. Thomson (S/J); 400 relay: 1. Edmeston/Morris (R. Wolfe, R. Murphy, T. Turner, I. Richards), 2. S/J; 400 hurdles: 1. Will Weber (E/M) 1:09.9, 2. H. Kolvik (E/M), 3. G. Zinger (E/M); 800: 1. Austin Galley (E/M) 2:33.3, 2. C. Swayer (E/M), 3. C. Wayman (CV/SK); 200: 1. Izek Richards (E/M) 25.61, 2. S. Edwards (CV/SK), 3. Z. Fortune (CV/SK); 3200: 1. Aiden Goodrich (E/M) 14:15.5, 2. B. Redner (E/M); 1600 relay: 1. Edmeston/Morris (G. Zinger, S. Braswell, L. Parizek, A. Galley); Shot put: 1. Nick Troiano (E/M) 37-00, 2. C. Swayer (E/M), 2. E. Pondolfino (E/M); Discus: 1. Ryland Boss (E/M) 87-10.5, 2. T. Turner (E/M), 3. N. Troiano (E/M); High jump: 1. Izek Richards (E/M) 6-0, 2. L. Donato-Williamson (S/J), 3. L. Seeley (S/J); Long jump: 1. Izek Richards (E/M) 19-0, 2. R. Murphy (E/M), 3. E. Pondolfino (E/M); Triple jump: 1. Ty Turner (E/M) 37-04, 2. E. Pondolfino (E/M), 3. S. King (E/M)

TENNIS

Windham-Ashland-Jewett defeated Margaretville 5-2 Monday in a meeting that featured just three singles matches.

Tristan McVitty and Alex Garcia won in first and second singles, respectively, for the Blue Devils while WAJ's Ronin Mears earned a victory in third singles.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett 5, Margaretville 2

Singles: Tristan McVitty (M) def. Edwin Lopez 9-1; Alex Garcia (M) def. JP Klein 10-8; Ronin Mears (WAJ) def. David Sanchez 9-5

Doubles: no matches