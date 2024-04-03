Oneonta outlasts Hartwick 19-16 in women's lacrosse battle

Apr. 2—The SUNY Oneonta women's lacrosse team outlasted Hartwick 19-16 Tuesday at home in a battle of cross-street rivals.

With the game tied at 14 at the end of three quarters, the Red Dragons pulled away for the win with a 5-2 fourth quarter.

Marissa Evans led the way with seven goals and two assists, and broke a 16-16 tie with just under four minutes remaining.

Cassidy Moore, Lauren Mancini and Margaret Byrne each scored three goals while Elizabeth Doherty scored two and Ellie Downey scored once for Oneonta.

Kristen Vaccarelli led the Hawks with five goals while Katrina Marten added three goals and four assists, Hanna Goodreau scored three goals, Claudia Pollaro scored twice and Elle Stringer, Kara Anderson and Emily Madigan each scored once.

Brooke Lynett and Alexa Patrakis had 10 and five saves, respectively for Oneonta while Julia Hawkins had four saves and Courtney Gallagher had three for Hartwick.

Oneonta (3-5) will visit Geneseo Friday while Hartwick (4-4) will visit Cortland the same day.

MEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY Morrisville 15, SUNY Delhi 12

The SUNY Delhi men's lacrosse team fell to SUNY Morrisville 15-12 Tuesday at home.

Chris Lazazzaro and Joe Anfuso each tallied three goals while Kyle Moore scored two and Benjamin Moscatiello, Terence Hallinan, Aiden Nye and Jagger Beachak each scored once in the loss.

Mike Triolo had 15 saves while Matt Mulrooney and Kyle Brogan each had one for the Broncos.

Delhi falls to 8-3 and will visit Vermont State Lyndon Saturday.

BASEBALL

The Unatego/Franklin baseball team blanked Greene 17-0 in its season opener Monday.

Braeden Johnson, Xander Johnson and Brayden Nichols combined for the shutout on the mount, finishing with 15 strikeouts, one walk and two hits allowed.

Braeden Johnson went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI at the plate while Nichols had three hits, a double and two RBI and Xander had three hits, three runs, a double and an RBI.

Deven Stilson added a bases-clearing triple.

U/F is scheduled to host Susquehanna Valley Wednesday weather permitting.

Unatego/Franklin 17, Greene 0 (Monday)

U/F ... 711 620 X — 17 17 0

G ... 000 000 X — 0 2 3

U/F: B. Johnson (W), X. Johnson (4), B. Nichols (6) and X. Johnson, B. Nichols

G: L. Youngs (L), A. Carter (2), C. Colgan (5), K. Baucas (6) and J. Roth

3B: D. Stilson (U/F)

2B: X. Johnson (U/F), B. Johnson (U/F), B. Nichols (U/F)