Oneonta improves to 9-0 with dominant road win

Apr. 22—The Oneonta baseball team improved to 9-0 on the season Monday with a 12-2 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville in five innings.

Bruce Mistler led the offense with two doubles and four RBI while Nolan Stark had a home run, a double and two RBI.

Chase Jervis also drove in two runs as he, Brady Carr, Britten Zeh, Maddox Imperato and Grayson Brockington each had two hits in the win.

Carr and Matt Rigas combined for eight strikeouts on the mound while allowing only two hits.

Oneonta will host Norwich on Tuesday.

Edmeston/Morris 17, Worcester 7

Edmeston/Morris scored eight runs in the first inning and cruised to a 17-7 win over Worcester in Edmeston on Monday.

Keegan Fraser went 2-for-4 with a triple while Braymon Clark went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored, and Gavin McEnroe and Landon Wust each doubled in the win.

McEnroe was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over four innings.

Tyler Head doubled for Worcester.

E/M (4-1 overall, 3-0 TVL) will visit Deposit-Hancock while Worcester will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs on Monday.

Schenevus 14, Laurens/Milford 4

Schenevus scored in six of seven innings to defeat Laurens/Milford 14-4 in Milford on Monday.

Allen Osborne doubled and singled for the Dragons while Ryan Spranger, Jackson Reed and Austin Tilley each tallied two hits in the win.

Cody Keator earned the win on the mound, striking out five over three innings while Jackson Reed struck out eight out of the bullpen.

Toby Cotten tallied a hit and an RBI for L/M while Nick DeBoer struck out five over four innings while allowing one earned run.

Schenevus will host CV-S/SS on Tuesday while L/M will host Richfield Springs the same day.

Bainbridge-Guilford 8, Sidney 2

A five-run third inning helped Bainbridge-Guilford defeat Sidney 8-2 on the road Monday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.

Connor Davy and Parker Buttice each had two hits for the Bobcats with Davy and Damon Seymour notching doubles.

Kaiden Seymour earned the win out of the bullpen as he finished with eight strikeouts.

Elijah Wright went 3-for-4 with a double for Sidney while Lucas Mott had three hits and Hayes Macy notched a double.

Jackson Swain and Wright combined for 11 strikeouts on the mound.

B-G (5-3) will host Unatego/Franklin on Tuesday while Sidney (4-3) will be at Walton/Downsville the same day.

South Kortright 17, Roxbury 5

South Kortright handed Roxbury a 17-5 defeat in Delaware League play on Monday.

Darren Dengler's three-run home run keyed SK's offense while JB Trimbell had a double and two RBI, Logan Reinshagen had a triple and Jackson Hudson added a double.

Roxbury's Bryton Bauer went 2-for-4 with a double.

Cooperstown suffered its first loss of the season Monday as it dropped a 13-6 decision to Holland Patent on the road.

Emerson Toulson went 2-for-3 with an RBI while Kalen Dempsey drove in two runs.

Brody Murdock, Paul Crowell and Frank Panzarella took the mound for the Hawkeyes.

Cooperstown (4-1) will host Little Falls on Tuesday.

Unatego/Franklin 5, Johnstown 4 (Saturday)

Unatego/Franklin held off Johnstown for a 5-4 non-league road win on Saturday.

Xander Johnson went the distance on the mound, striking out 12 while allowing five hits and two walks. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.

Wyatt Beers had an RBI double while Chase Birdsall also drove in a run.

U/F (5-0) will visit Bainbridge-Guilford on Tuesday.

Oneonta 6, Cobleskill-Richmondville 0 (Saturday)

Nolan Stark threw a two-hit shutout on Saturday to lead Oneonta to a 6-0 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville.

Stark sat down the first 10 batters he faced and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, finishing the game with six strikeouts and one walk.

Brady Carr had two hits including a double while Jameson Brown also had two hits for OHS.

Cooperstown 15, Little Falls 7 (Saturday)

Cooperstown used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away for a 15-7 win over Little Falls on Saturday.

Aaron Katz led the offense with three hits and four RBI while Ben Katz had two hits and drove in three runs. Frank Panzarella and Emerson Toulson each had two hits and Adam Ubner added a double.

Kalen Dempsey was the winning pitcher, striking out nine batters in four innings and allowing four hits.

