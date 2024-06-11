Oneonta girls win state championship in 400 relay

Jun. 10—The Oneonta quartet of Selene and Thalia Wellman and Claire and Madeleine Seguin brought home first-place medals from the New York State Track and Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse last weekend.

The foursome won the Division 2 400 relay race with a time of 49.88, defeating runner-up Batavia by .01 seconds. The Lady Yellowjackets also finished 13th in the 1600 relay.

Sidney's Elaina Neubert finished seventh in the 400 hurdles in Division 2 (1:06.50) while Jaiden Schrag of Unadilla Valley was eighth in the same event (1:06.70).

Alex Neubert of Sidney was eighth in the Division 2 triple jump with a leap of 37-09.25 meters. Oxford's Lyla Biefeldt placed 16th in the Division 2 discus with a throw of 101-09.

In other girls track events, Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton was 17th in the 1500 (4:41.78), UV's Gracie Gorrell was 18th in the 400 in Division 2 (1:00.93), Gretel Hilson-Schneider of Delhi placed 19th in the steeplechase (7:38.58), Cooperstown's Annelise Jensen was 25th in the 800 (2:21.76) and Maddie Ingham of B-G/A was 37th in the 800 (2:29.48).

B-G/A placed 29th in the girls 3200 relay.

On the boys side, Sidney's Jalen Reardon placed 10th in the pentathlon with a score of 2997. He finished 26th in the 1500, 13th in the 110 hurdles, tied for 32nd in the high jump, 15th in the long jump and 14th in the shot put.

Cooperstown's Cooper Bradley finished tied for 13th in the high jump with a leap of 6-02.

Oneonta performed well in the relay events, finishing 6th in the 3200 relay and 12th in the 1600 race in Division 2.

Elsewhere, Carter Stevens of Laurens/Milford was 28th in the steeplechase (10:20.70) and Oxford's Gordon Smith was 46th in the 3200 (9:57.16).