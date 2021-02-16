Oneonta girls, boys defeat Windsor on the road

Feb. 16—Matt Shultz scored a game-high 17 points as the visiting Oneonta boys downed Windsor, 57-33.

The Yellowjackets held Windsor to just two field goals in the first quarter and jumped out to a 23-6 lead.

Oneonta led 35-15 at half.

Carter Mackey scored eight points and led the Yellowjackets with ten rebounds.

Teammate Kevin Kurkowski made two three-pointers and scored eight points.

Zach Hagerman paced Windsor with eight points while teamate Alex Balachick scored six.

Oneonta's next game will be at Unatego on Feb. 18.

Oneonta 57, Windsor 33

at Windsor

Oneonta .... 23 12 11 11 — 57

Windsor .... 6 9 7 11 — 33

Oneonta (2-0): Matt Shultz 6 3-4 17, Kevin Kurkowski 3 0-0 8, Carter Mackey 2 4-8 8, Seamus Catella 2 0-0 6, Finlay Oliver 2 1-2 5, Aiden Breakey 2 1-2 5, Aidan Mackey 2 0-0 4, Brandon Erwood 002-3 2, Tanner Russin 1 0-0 2, Owen Burnsworth 0 0-0 0, Cole Platt 0 0-0 0.

Windsor (0-2): Zach Hagerman 3 2-3 8, Alex Balachick 3 0-0 6, James Lindsley 2 0-0 5, KJ Hagley 2 1-3 5, Kalid Rought 1 0-0 3, Kobe Dela Cruz 2 1-0 3, Ethan Reed 2 1-0 3, Andrew Buckler 0 0-0 0, Logan Colwell 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Galusha 0 0-0 0, Derek Kinner 0 0-0 0, Ryan Centoran 0 0-0 0.

Three-point baskets: O 6 (Catella 2, Kurkowski 2, Shultz 2).

Oneonta 50, Windosr 48

Ang McGraw scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead Oneonta to a girls basketball win over Windsor, 58-48.

Teammate Hannah Johnson chipped in 15 points.

Oneonta trailed, 36-26, at halftime before tightening its defense and holding Windsor without a field goal in the third quarter, allowing only 12 points in the half.

McGraw also led Oneonta with four assists and added eight rebounds.

Teammate Anika Buzzy led the Yellowjackets in steals (eight) and rebounds (10) on the night.

Alexis Hill paced Windsor with 16 points while teammates Hanna Hagerman and Riley Milner scored 11 and 10 respectively.

The Yellowjackets' next game will be at Delhi on Feb. 16.

Oneonta 58, Windsor 48

Story continues

at Windsor

Oneonta .... 11 15 14 18 — 58

Windsor .... 14 22 6 6 — 48

Oneonta (2-0): Ang McGraw 8 2-2 18, Hannah Johnson 5 4-6 15, Anika Buzzy 2 4-6 8, Ava Eichler 3 1-2 8, Yuliah Johnson 0 4-4 4,Emma Peaters 1 0-0 3, Emily Zeh 1 0-0 2, Macky Catan 0 0-0 0, Jenna Gaisford 0 0-0 0.

Windsor (0-2): Alexis Hill 6 2-3 16, Hanna Hagerman 3 5-8 11, Riley Miner 4 2-4 10, Grace Beatlie 3 1-2 7, Anna Finn 1 1-2 3, Haylee Calauito 0 1-2 1, Lucy Beattie 0 0-0 0, Tanis MaeNamee 0 0-0 0, Allison Radiach 0 0-0 0,Grace Beattie 0 0-0 0, Ella Peterson 0 0-0 0.

Three-point baskets: W 0; O 5 (H. Johnson 3, Peaters, Eichler).