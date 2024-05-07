Oneonta falls to Chenango Forks 8-4 on Senior Night

May 6—The Oneonta softball team fell to Chenango Forks 8-4 Monday at home in the team's Senior Night game.

Ivy Tice had a double, two singles and an RBI while Emma Burr had two hits in the loss. Logan Jipson, Izzy Giacomelli and Kylie Carr each had hits for the Yellowjackets.

Tice struck out five over seven innings in the circle.

Oneonta will host Owego Free Academy on Wednesday.

Cooperstown 10, Frankfort-Schuyler 4

Cooperstown scored three runs in the first inning and cruised from there in a 10-4 win over Frankfort-Schuyler Monday at home.

Tori France had three hits for the Hawkeyes while Katie Crippen drove in four runs and Nina Burr drove in two in the win.

Emmy Lippitt earned the win on the mound, striking out four over seven innings.

Cooperstown improves to 9-5 and will host Sauquoit Valley on Tuesday.

Cooperstown 18, Fort Plain 9 (Saturday)

Cooperstown rolled to an 18-9 win over Fort Plain at home Saturday.

The Hawkeyes found themselves down 3-0 after the top of the first and responded with a 10-run bottom half and scored twice in each of the next four innings.

Crippen doubled and drove in two runs while Jensen Merwin tallied three hits, two RBI and three runs scored and France, Grace Sperry, Lippitt and Burr each had two RBI in the win.

Merwin was the winning pitcher, striking out three over seven innings.

Chenango Forks 8, Oneonta 4

CF ... 001 212 2 — 8 7 0

OHS... 000 2 02 0 — 4 8 5

CF: J. Stone (W) and A. Scott

OHS: Ivy Tice (L) and Emma Burr

2B: Ivy Tice 2 (OHS), A. Scott 2 (CF), Shea B. (CF)

Cooperstown 10, Frankfort-Schuyler 4

FS ... 000 004 0 — 4 9 2

Coop ... 321 301 — 10 8 2

FS: B. Goodhines (L) and L. Ferguson

Coop: Emmy Lippitt (W) and Katie Crippen

Cooperstown 18, Fort Plain 9 (Saturday)

FP ... 332 000 1 — 9 7 4

Coop ... (10)22 220 X — 18 12 7

FP: E. Nare (L) and K. Field

Coop: Jensen Merwin (W) and Katie Crippen

2B: Katie Crippen (Coop), A. Hart 2 (FP), E. Nare 2 (FP), M. Wilder (FP)

TENNIS

The Cooperstown tennis team won the Center State Conference Tournament last Thursday at the Mott Tennis Center in Utica.

The Hawkeyes swept the top three singles and first doubles. Isaiah George, Eero Aho and Henry Ayers won in first, second and third singles, respectively, while Alexis Wolfe and Bianca Adam won the first doubles title.

Alfred Hom and Owen Marling came in second place in second doubles.

Cooperstown was in action again on Saturday with a win over LaFayette that improved its record to 12-0.

George, Aho and Ayers each won their singles matches without dropping a game, while Wolfe and Adam won in straight sets in doubles play.

Margaretville 3, Roxbury 0

Margaretville blanked Roxbury 3-0 in Monday's Delaware League match.

Tristan McVitty and David Sanchez each won in singles play for the Blue Devils while the doubles team of Conner Hill and Alex Garcia were also victorious.

Margaretville 3, Roxbury 0

Singles: Tristan McVitty (M) def. Kimani Brown 9-0; David Sanchez (M) def. Jillian Mosley 9-2

Doubles: Conner Hill/Alex Garcia (M) def. Blake Albano/Roni Grieco 9-1

GOLF

Hamilton 168, Cooperstown 182

Cooperstown fell to Hamilton 168-182 on Monday in a match at Seven Oaks Golf Course.

Brayden Sentz led the Hawkeyes with a round of 38 while Jackson Crisman (44) and Charlie Lambert (47) each broke 50. Payton Whiteman added a 53.

Cooperstown will host Herkimer on Tuesday.

Cooperstown edged Adirondack 176-180 in Friday's match at Woodgate Pines Golf Course.

Brayden Sentz shot a one-over par round of 37 to lead the Hawkeyes. Cooperstown's other top scorers were Jackson Crisman (44), Charlie Lambert (45) and Ben Lewis (50).

Hamilton 168, Cooperstown 182 At Seven Oaks Golf Course Front 9, Par 36

Ham: Will Choinard 38, Bryce Wright 43, Dylan George 43, Ryan Peters 44

Coop: Brayden Sentz 38, Jackson Chrisman 44, Charlie Lambert 47, Payton Whiteman 53

Cooperstown 176, Adirondack 180 (Friday) At Woodgate Pines Golf Course Front 9, Par 36

Coop: Brayden Sentz 37, Jackson Crisman 44, Charlie Lambert 45, Ben Lewis 50

Adirondack: Jackson Hutton 38, Eli Moore 45, Troy Hutton 47, Kyle Doty 50