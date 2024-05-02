Oneonta clinches division title with 19-7 road win

May 1—The Oneonta baseball team clinched the STAC East Division title on Wednesday with a 19-7 road win over Susquehanna Valley.

Bruce Mistler had a strong two-way game, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBI at the plate while going the distance on the mound and finishing with eight strikeouts.

Nolan Stark had three hits including a double and three RBI while Britten Zeh and Grayson Brockignton each drove in three runs. Brockington notched two doubles.

Oneonta (12-0) will host the Sabers on Thursday.

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 16, Worcester 6

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett took down Worcester 16-6 at home Wednesday.

Sean Wille homered while Jacob Strauch and Jake Senartz each doubled and Luke Maeurer went 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored.

Every player in the G/WAJ lineup recorded a hit in the win.

Conner and Derek Land each doubled and singled for Worcester while Lucas Evens doubled for the Wolverines.

Jacob Strauch struck out seven batters over three innings to earn the win, David Cammer struck out five over two innings and Garrison Ross struck out one in the sixth inning for G/WAJ.

G/WAJ (9-2) will host Laurens/Milford on Thursday while Worcester will visit Charlotte Valley on Saturday.

Unatego/Franklin 13, Walton/Downsville 1

Unatego/Franklin defeated Walton/Downsville 13-1 at home on Wednesday.

Braeden Johnson led the way with a triple, double and an RBI while Xander Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in the win.

Braeden Johnson was the winning pitcher, striking out 17 over six innings while Brayden Nichols struck out two in the seventh inning.

The Spartan Devils will host Delhi on Thursday while Walton/Downsville will host Greene the same day.

Sidney 31, Oxford 3

Sidney scored 14 runs in the first inning Wednesday and never let up from there, defeating Oxford 31-3.

Elijah Wright went 5-for-5 for the Sabers with a triple and a double. Alex Secor went 4-for-4 while Jaxson Swain went 3-for-5 with a double. Secor was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 batters in five innings.

Sidney (6-4) will be at Afton on Thursday.

Oneonta 19, Susquehanna Valley 7

Oneonta 201 5(10)0 1 — 19 15 2

Sus. Valley 100 010 5 — 7 7 1

OHS: Bruce Mistler (W) and Jameson Brown

SV: Bowman (L), Koedatich (4), Kariam (5) and Root

2B: Nolan Stark (OHS), Grayson Brockington 2 (OHS), Bruce Mistler 2 (OHS), Koedatich (SV)

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 16, Worcester 6

Worcester 301 002 X — 6 7 4

G/WAJ 221 704 X — 16 12 6

W: Tyler Head, Ryan Prince (4, L), Johnny Brady (6), Dominic Critti (6) and Lucas Evens

G/WAJ: Jacob Strauch (W), David Cammer (4), Garrison Ross (6) and Jake Senartz

HR: Sean Wille (G/WAJ)

2B: Jacob Strauch (G/WAJ), Jake Senartz (G/WAJ), Conner Land (W), Lucas Evens (W), Derek Land (W)

Unatego/Franklin 13, Walton/Downsville 1

W/D 000 000 1 — 1 2 2

U/F 222 430 X — 13 11 1

W/D: Brown (L), Gugliemo (5) and McGowan, Swiatek

U/F: Braeden Johnson (W), Brayden Nichols (7) and Chase Birdsall

3B: Braeden Johnson (U/F)

2B: Braeden Johnson (U/F), Xander Johnson (U/F)

Sidney 31, Oxford 3

Oxford 000 12X X — 3 5 3

Sidney (14)58 4XX X — 31 21 2

Ox: Barrows, Endress (1), Sheridan (1), Benjamin (3) and Olinski

Sid: Secor (W) and Beckwith, Mott

3B: Elijah Wright (S)

2B: Elijah Wright (S), Hayes Macy (S), Jesse Newell (S), Lucas Mott (S), Quinton Beckwith (S), Jaxson Swain (S)

TENNIS

The Cooperstown tennis team improved to 11-0 on the season Wednesday with a sweep of Herkimer on the road.

Isaiah George, Eero Aho and Henry Ayers were the singles winners for the Hawkeyes while the doubles teams of Alexis Wolfe and Bianca Adam, and Alfred Hom and Owen Marling were also victorious.

Cooperstown dropped only seven games between the five matches.

Cooperstown 5, Herkimer 0

Singles: Isaiah George (Coop) def. Colin Murphy 6-0, 6-0; Eero Aho (Coop) def. James Tutty 6-0, 6-1; Henry Ayers (Coop) def. Timothy Murray 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Alexis Wolfe/Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Kyle Carney/Riley Pine 6-2, 6-3; Alfred Hom/Owen Marling (Coop) def. Alex Collis/Christopher Farrell 6-0, 6-0