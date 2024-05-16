Oneonta caps regular season with 11-0 win over B-G

May 15—The Oneonta baseball team capped off its regular season Wednesday with an 11-0 five-inning victory over Bainbridge-Guilford.

Matt Rigas picked up his first varsity win on the mound, striking out seven batters in four innings while allowing just two hits.

Britten Zeh led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Nolan Stark had two hits including a triple, Grayson Brockington had two hits and two RBI and Bruce Mistler notched a double.

Damon Seymour had a double at the plate for the Bobcats.

Oneonta (18-1) secured the top seed in the Section IV Class B playoffs and will host either Sidney or Thomas A. Edison next Monday.

B-G (10-6) will host Delhi in the opening round of the Class C tourney on Friday.

South Kortright 2, Delhi 1

South Kortright earned a 2-1 walk-off victory against Delhi on Wednesday in a non-league matchup.

Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Rams tied things up on an RBI single by Chase Rockefeller. Logan Reinshagen then brought in the winning run with his own RBI single.

Reinshagen and Cole Thomas combined for 14 strikeouts on the mound for SK while Lee Marigliano tallied a double at the plate.

Delhi's Isaac Marsiglio had a triple in the loss.

SK (9-4) will visit Elmira Notre Dame on Monday to open the Section IV Class D playoffs while Delhi (6-8) will visit Bainbridge-Guilford on Friday in the Class C tournament.

Oneonta 11, Bainbridge-Guilford 0

Bainbridge-Guilford 000 00X X — 0 2 2

Oneonta 425 0XX X — 11 10 0

B-G: Connor Davy (L), Kaiden Seymour (3) and Damon Seymour

OHS: Matt Rigas (W), Maddox Imperato (5) and Jameson Brown

3B: Nolan Stark (OHS)

2B: Bruce Mistler (OHS), Britten Zeh (OHS), Damon Seymour (B-G)

South Kortright 2, Delhi 1

Delhi 000 010 0 — 1 3 2

South Kortright 000 000 2 — 2 6 0

DA: Andrew Liddle, Mason Reed (3), Carson Pashley (6, L) and Jackson DeMeo

SK: Logan Reinshagen, Cole Thomas (6, W) and Darren Dengler

3B: Isaac Marsiglio (DA)

2B: Lee Marigliano (SK)

GOLF

Cooperstown 178, Owen D. Young 196

The Cooperstown golf team defeated Owen D. Young 178-196 on Wednesday at Otsego Golf Course.

Brayden Sentz led the Hawkeyes with a 38 while Charlie Lambert shot a 40 and Colyn Criqui and Andrew Miller each shot a 50 in the win.

Aiden Dibble shot a 38 to lead ODY while Mason Campbell and Bradyn Dunckel each shot a 51 in the loss.

Cooperstown improves to 9-3 and will take on Sherburne-Earlville on Thursday at Leatherstocking Golf Course.

Cooperstown 178, Owen D. Young 196 At Otsego Golf Course Front 9, Par 35

Coop: Brayden Sentz 38, Charlie Lambert 40, Colyn Criqui 50, Andrew Miller 50

ODY: Aiden Dibble 38, Mason Campbell 51, Bradyn Dunckel 51, Mason Young 56

SOFTBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford took down Oneonta 7-2 in a non-league matchup on the road Tuesday.

Jayslin Henderson tripled and drove in a run while Breanna Casey doubled and singled. Victoria Suda also singled in the win.

Gabriella Cuozzo earned the win for the Bobcats, striking out four over seven innings without allowing an earned run.

Emma Burr had two hits and two runs scored while Desiree Wheeler drove in a run for the Yellowjackets.

Ivy Tice struck out four over five innings while Jenevie Gallusser pitched two scoreless innings in the loss.

B-G will host Elmira Notre Dame in the Section IV Class C Quarterfinals next Tuesday while Oneonta will visit Windsor in the first round of the Class B Tournament on Thursday.

Bainbridge-Guilford 7, Oneonta 2 (Tuesday)

B-G 212 020 0 — 7 4 2

Oneonta 010 100 0 — 2 5 1

B-G: Gabriella Cuozzo (W) and Danica Park

OHS: Ivy Tice (L), Jenevie Gallusser (6) and Emma Burr

3B: Jayslin Henderson (B-G)

2B: Breanna Casey (B-G)