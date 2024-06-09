O'Neill has 'no regrets' about playing Spain

Michael O'Neill's side had been unbeaten in their past three games before Saturday's loss [Getty Images]

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he has "no regrets" over scheduling a friendly international with Spain and believes exposure to players of such quality will benefit his side in the future.

Northern Ireland went into Saturday's game on the back of a three-game unbeaten run but, despite taking the lead in the second minute, were ultimately outclassed over the course of a 5-1 defeat.

The game was being used by Spain as final preparations for the European Championship, which begins in Germany next week.

Northern Ireland are due to play Bulgaria, Belarus and Luxembourg in the Nations League this autumn and O'Neill says he wanted his side to face superior opposition before World Cup 2026 qualifying begins next year.

"When this game was offered to us, I felt it was the right opportunity," said O'Neill, whose side face Andorra in another friendly on Tuesday.

"It would have been easier to play a nation that was more at our level, but I think in the Nations League we'll play teams at our level and this was a chance to show our players the highest level.

"We have to take that given we've the World Cup 2026 [qualification] starting in March. We need to play against as many good teams as possible.

"I've no regrets about taking the game. We'll deal with the result, I've been beaten before."

With La Liga stars Pedri and Nico Williams, as well as influential Manchester City midfielder Rodri, all to the fore, Spain's quality told most during a 23-minute spell in the first half when they found the net four times.

Although Liverpool's Conor Bradley and Manchester United defender Jonny Evans are two notable exceptions, O'Neill reflected that playing against opposition of such calibre was a new experience for many of his squad.

"For a lot of our players, they don't play their club football at that level," he said.

"The positive for us is that it shows our players, this is the level that you've got to get to if you're going to play top international football. Spain are a tier one team that will go to Germany with ambitions and belief that they can win the tournament, and rightly so.

"Our ambition is to qualify for a tournament. There are two levels of international football there. The positive for us is that we've had that exposure.

"Nobody likes to be beaten 5-1 but the players will learn from this experience."

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams was one player who especially impressed O'Neill [Getty Images]

Still just 13 games into his second tenure as Northern Ireland boss, O'Neill's side lacks international experience across the board, with eight of his 10 outfield starters on Saturday possessing fewer than 25 caps.

Spain, however, show that age is no barrier with Pedri and Williams, both 21, and 16-year-old Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal among the most effective players on the pitch.

"Incredible player," added O'Neill, of the latter.

"We talk about our own young players but he's younger at another level. Nico Williams on the other side was terrific as well.

"They have some brilliant individual players. Pedri for example is terrific and takes his two goals really well.

"Those are players that are going to play at the very top of the game, and be world stars. For our players it was good to get that exposure and play against them."