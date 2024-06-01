O'Neill, Dijkstra, Grimshaw, Kipre - Motherwell's best cult hero signings

[BBC]

We asked you to name Motherwell's best cult hero signings - the player that showed up with little expectation (and perhaps ability) but won over the support.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Andrew: Subject to the listed criteria, it has to be Colin O'Neill. To say he would tackle a brick wall is an understatement. Unfortunately injury curtailed his playing career.

Martin: Got to be O’Neill - was a real one off.

James: Best cult hero has got to be Colin O'Neill with Sieb Dijkstra a close second.

Brian: My hero when I started supporting Motherwell was Jackie McInally. He amongst others was responsible for my lifetime dedication to following the Well. That would be 1967/68 as I remember.

Grant: It's got to be Liam Grimshaw, not the most technical player but always gave 100% and fought for every ball.

Iain: Cult heroes come no bigger than Hugh Sproat and Stevie Kirk. Both of them performed brilliantly for their teams and were legends for Well fans in their time. Shuggie’s swinging on the crossbar and Kirkie’s scoring in the successful 1991 Scottish Cup campaign will live forever.

Anon: Cedric Kipre, from the minute he came in, you could see he had something special about him and it was no surprise to me that he's gone on to play at a much higher level than Motherwell.