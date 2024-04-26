O'Neil on Wolves' season, injuries and VAR

Gary O'Neil has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Luton.

Here are the key lines from the Wolves boss:

On injuries in the squad: "Nobody to welcome back, I don't think. We're as we were with the injured players. [Jeanricner] Bellegarde, it's a bit too soon but he did train with the lads today. Pedro [Neto] getting closer but still a bit too soon. Daws [Craig Dawson] has had surgery so nothing until next season and that's it."

On losing against Bournemouth: "I was critical of us as a group on the day for what we were able to produce and I haven't had to do that many times this season but that was one that fell below the standards that we look to get to. It's probably good for us that we've only got two days between games and we can look to bounce back very quickly against Luton."

On what can be done to improve VAR: "I'm keen to let the guys get on with it and figure out what is best for the game. There are so many different things that are part of the game and getting the correct decision is obviously important. The enjoyment of the fans is important. There are so many different factors involved in it so me giving my opinion is not really that important."

O'Neil added: "In terms of discussing VAR decisions, I will discuss things with you guys [the media] openly but on a day where my team underperform and I've been asked about VAR probably 80% of the time, I thought it was really important that we have a focus on ourselves and trying to make sure we get back to what we need to do. Some decisions will go for us, some will go against us and all the way through that, we need to make sure that we're performing well."

On Wolves' season: "As disappointing as the other night was, *it is important to keep things in context in terms of probably everybody in this room or the channels that you represent, the pundits had us down as being relegated this year. We're nowhere near being relegated this year so we have had a tough run recently but so many positives have come out of this season with the work that has been done by everybody, including the part that the young lads have played. I think it's five league and cup debuts for the academy boys this year, another eight that have made first team matchday squads so it's 13 matchday involvements for academy players this season. We have improved on last season's points total, the numbers produced by the attacking players has improved from last year."

O'Neil continued: "There are so many things that have gone well this season and although everyone feels down and it's been a tough spell at this moment, I think it is always important that you look at the wider picture. Nobody is thinking about holidays or getting away from here, everyone is still fully focused and really want to make sure that we end the season well."