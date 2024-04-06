Oneil Cruz walks it off for the Pirates in extras
Oneil Cruz hits a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning, winning the game for the Pirates against the Orioles
The Rays, Rangers, Pirates, Nationals and Royals make up the next tier on this year's young talent ranks.
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
Zach Edey didn't overwhelm NC State on Sunday. He didn't need to.
Who among us hasn't had a hole like Jordan Spieth had on the 18th of the Valero Texas Open.
South Carolina's coach had some things to say on the GOAT conversation one day before the Gamecocks face Clark in the national championship.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
Newton wasn't a heralded recruit but is now on the cusp of back-to-back titles leading the Huskies at point guard.
The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are two teams left.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Davis was notified several times by tournament officials before being assessed the one-stroke penalty.
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
The defending champs are off to a rough start in the Final Four.
It’s the final weekend of the college basketball season and the two best point guards in the class of 2020 are not only still playing, but will face off against each other.