OneAmerica Financial in the Toyota Aqua Zone







Don’t miss out on approximately 20,000 square feet of retail, games, activations, and booths inside the Toyota Aqua Zone! OneAmerica Financial knows swim meets are about more than competing; they are about family time. Add to your family experience throughout the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly, by stopping by their fun, interactive booth.

Want to feel what it’s like to jump into an Olympic swimming pool? Although it’s not quite the same feeling our Paris Olympians will have inside Lucas Oil Stadium, fans can jump into an approximate 18,000-square foot-sized ball pit from a special medal podium display. Be sure to bring the kids to take full advantage of the interactive experience and get some energy out!

Dive into more than the ball pit at the Toyota Aqua Zone. Claim your free rally towel to cheer on athletes inside the stadium, or use it for Olympian autographs every day inside the Toyota Aqua Zone. See the schedule here to plan your autograph sessions.

Don’t leave without every swimmer’s favorite memento – a rubber duck. Stop by the OneAmerica Financial booth to add a new rubber duck to your collection or collect stickers to wear throughout the day.

There is something for every age at the OneAmerica Financial interactive booth. Learn more about the Toyota Aqua Zone here.





