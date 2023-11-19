One of Zach LaVine’s preferred trade destinations is the Lakers

There has been lots of talk in recent days about how the Chicago Bulls, who have come crashing down to earth ever since midway through the 2021-22 season, may hold a fire sale soon. According to reports, that would mean they would possibly trade two-time All-Star wing Zach LaVine.

As a result, LaVine has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, insider Jovan Buha has said the Lakers have real interest in trading for him.

LaVine himself has a list of teams he’d prefer to be traded to, and the Lakers are in fact one of those teams (h/t Lakers Daily).

Via Yahoo Sports:

“LaVine and his representation hold several preferred landing spots, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and each team has registered some level of interest in the Bulls guard,” Fischer wrote.

The 6-foot-5 high-flyer does have some ties to the Southland, as he played one year of college ball at the University of California, Los Angeles. His numbers are down to start this season, but he has averaged 25.1 points a game on 47.7% field-goal shooting and 38.8% from 3-point range over the previous five seasons.

