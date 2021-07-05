One of New York’s top recruits commits to Penn State’s Class of 2022

Penn State recruiting news was booming as often as the local fireworks shows on July 4. On a day that saw two four-star defensive linemen added to the Class of 2022, Penn State added one more defensive lineman to the recruiting haul with the commitment of Kaleb Artis.

Artis, a three-star recruit from Fresh Meadows, New York, made his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Sunday. Artis chose Penn State over offers from Auburn and Virginia, the other two schools he made official visits to in the month of June. Artis visited Penn State between visits to Aubrun and Virginia.

Penn State’s location and proximity to his home in New York appeared to play in Penn State’s favor as Artis came down to making his decision. And Penn State’s track record in developing defensive linemen certainly wasn’t to be overlooked.

I wanna start of by saying thank you to all who offered and showed me any interest and I want to say thank you to the man above, none of this would’ve been possible without GOD by my side as well as my parents, family, friends, and all others who showed much support. Respect it🦍 pic.twitter.com/4iRPe5EeGQ — kaleb Artis (@KalebArtis2022) July 5, 2021

Artis is ranked as a three-star recruit according to the 247 Sports composite ranking, and the No. 63 defensive lineman overall in the nation. But he is also the state of New York’s second-ranked recruit overall.

Combined with the addition of four-star defensive linemen Tyreese Fearbry and Zane Durant on Sunday, Penn State’s Class of 2022 was risen to No. 3 in the nation according to the most updated 247 Sports composite team rankings. Ohio State remains on top following their own big recruiting news on Sunday, but Franklin has Penn State in a position to roar back after a relatively down year in recruiting due to the size of the Class of 2021.

