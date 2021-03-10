One year later, the magic of March Madness re-emerges

Pete Thamel
·7 min read

SMITHFIELD, Rhode Island – Amid a near-empty gymnasium at Bryant University on Tuesday night, the shrieks of joy bounced off the walls as a pile of giddy humans collided at midcourt.

Every primal scream. Every sweaty hug. Every unrestrained whoop. They all echoed through the stunned silence of the Chace Athletic Center. As No. 4 Mount St. Mary’s clinched the school’s sixth NCAA bid in the Northeast Conference title game by upsetting No. 2 Bryant, 73-68, the familiar emotion landed different.

“This is what I do!” star Mount St. Mary’s point guard Damian Chong Qui screamed into a Facetime call after a few minutes of celebrating with his teammates. “This is what I do!”

And thankfully this March, America will get to see, experience and appreciate the dynamic story of Chong Qui, the out-of-nowhere type we missed when the 2020 NCAA tournament disappeared from the calendar nearly one year ago.

Chong Qui is the 5-foot-8, 155-pound Energizer bunny that powers the delightfully unorthodox band of basketball misfits from Mount St. Mary’s. His bundle of black hair bounces Fraggle-like behind him as he buzzes about, a visceral pulsating movement for the program’s indispensable pulse. He scored 21 points on Tuesday via a repertory defined by a bevy of off-balance floaters that makes him appear most comfortable when his body is contorted mid-air.

Mount St. Mary&#x002019;s point guard Damian Chong Qui celebrates with his teammates after the win. (Credit: David Silverman Photography/DSPics.com)
Mount St. Mary’s point guard Damian Chong Qui celebrates with his teammates after the win. (Credit: David Silverman Photography/DSPics.com)

Chong Qui started high school at 4-foot-9, walked on to Mount St. Mary’s before earning a scholarship and overcame unspeakable personal tragedy to get here. His mother died in a shooting when he was 4, and his father later became confined to a wheelchair after injuries from a different shooting. 

“I’ve never really been a person that people look up to,” Chong Qui told Yahoo Sports in a phone interview from a noisy team bus after the game. “That’s something that I would embrace. Adversity is part of life. How you respond to it makes you who you are. I definitely want to be that person that can showcase what can when you do [respond], when you don’t let it break you down.”

The sights and sounds of March, spiked with adrenaline, steeped with single-elimination desperation and delivered relentlessly during championship week, are thankfully back. As we near the one-year anniversary of the pandemic-inspired dominoes that shuttered the sports world and indelibly altered daily life, Chong Qui jitterbugged into our consciousness on Tuesday night and reminded us all of what we missed.

“March is a way for us to hear the stories we need but probably wouldn’t have learned,” said George Washington coach Jamion Christian, the former Mount St. Mary’s coach who is a close friend of the current coach Dan Engelstad.

Led by the 36-year-old Engelstad, who surged his way into the list of the sport’s bright young coaches, The Mount overcame a roll call of 2020-21 adversity Mad Libs. Three players defected this year, including leading scorer Jalen Gibbs. They had two COVID-related shutdowns that led to a 30-day gap without games. They even took an eight-hour bus trip to play Bryant in Rhode Island in early February only to have the games canceled hours before tip-off.

The Mount really shouldn’t have reached the four-team NEC tournament, as Chong Qui willed them back from seven points down with less than a minute remaining in the game to clinch the final spot. Want long odds? They had a 1.3-percent chance of winning the game that allowed them to reach the NEC tournament.

“We had to prove we belong where we are,” said Nana Opoku, who won the NEC tournament MVP. “We were here to take it.”

Engelstad is a former Division III head coach at Southern Vermont who proudly drove the team van to road games, taking over a 1-24 program and winning 75% of his games over five seasons. His bootstrap career path taught him that necessity is the mother of invention, which is how a coach who made his career running full-court pressure has adapted to a slow-burn style. “I hate the way we play,” Engelstad joked by phone this week. But clearly, so do opponents.

With Chong Qui at point guard and essentially four burly forwards surrounding him most of the game – think coxswain and four tight ends – The Mount will fit right in physically with many teams at the NCAA tournament next week in Indianapolis. (It wouldn’t be surprising if a few of his players – like 6-foot-9, 210-pound Opoku and 6-foot-8, 230-pound Mezie Offurum – got invites to next year’s NFL combine in the same city.)

“Their 3-man could be a five for me, their 4-man could be a five for me and their five-man could be a five,” said Bryant coach Jared Grasso, who was 10-0 at home this season before Tuesday.

Mount St. Mary&#x002019;s point guard Damian Chong Qui celebrates with his teammates after the win. (Credit: David Silverman Photography/DSPics.com)
Mount St. Mary’s point guard Damian Chong Qui celebrates with his teammates after the win. (Credit: David Silverman Photography/DSPics.com)

On Tuesday, Engelstad’s crew knew it needed to drag the game into a rock fight instead of a track meet, with Bryant’s offense ranked No. 5 nationally in scoring at 84.7 points per game. The game played out all rocks, no sprints.

With plenty of muscle around him, Chong Qui took care of the rest. He played 40 minutes, with his five assists not doing justice to how he held the game’s pace on a yo-yo all night. He never let The Mount get sped up, and showed a knack for momentum-altering shots. “He’s our leader, he’s our heartbeat,” Engelstad said. “He’s the guy that we lean on.”

That trust is directly related to investment, as Chong Qui worked his way from a walk-on to a scholarship player after his freshman year. When he arrived, Chong Qui struggled to finish at the rim, didn’t shoot 3-pointers particularly well and had a rudimentary understanding of pick-and-roll offense.

He simply worked his way through those deficiencies, as he improved his 3-point shooting by 9% his sophomore year and watched film every day with associate head coach Will Holland to learn pick-and-roll offense. “He’s the hardest worker I’ve ever been around,” Engelstad said.

Chong Qui learned via a childhood spent on Baltimore’s basketball courts – The Carmelo Anthony Center, Druid Hill Park, Cloverdale Courts and St. Frances Academy. Why did an undersized kid insist on basketball when his height seemed to prohibit it?

“That’s all I knew,” he said. “Being from Baltimore, basketball is all that you talk about. My father, before he was hurt, all he did was play basketball. He took me wherever he went. Just me and him. In the early years, that’s all I knew.”

So it wasn’t surprising that Chong Qui got emotional FaceTiming his father after the game. No family members were allowed in the gym for the NEC title game, the same restrictions the league held all season.

“He looked like he just finished crying,” Chong Qui said. “He told me he was proud of me and that he loved me. We have a real close relationship. That’s my best friend.”

As the tears of a lifetime bond revealed themselves on Tuesday night, Damian Chong reminded us of the stories we forgot we needed. Here’s hoping he and The Mount win enough to keep on allowing his story to inspire.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Reds' Jesse Winker leads 2021 fantasy baseball breakout candidates

    Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski discuss a few players who could break out in a big way, including an outfielder who hit 12 HR in 54 games last season.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.

  • Jeopardy! contestants have insane disrespect for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

    Eagles legend and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid landed on Jeopardy! on Tuesday night, but he did not get a fair shake. By Adam Hermann

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."

  • Megan Anderson no longer under contract following UFC 259 loss

    Despite recently challenging for the UFC women's featherweight title, Megan Anderson is no longer under contract with the promotion.

  • Changed the Game: Li Na, Asia's first tennis star, opened the door for Naomi Osaka

    Asia's beloved tennis hero took on the Chinese government to win back control of her trailblazing career.

  • PGA Tour institutes ‘Bryson Rule’ with internal OB left of the lake on No. 18 at TPC Sawgrass

    Bryson DeChambeau won't be aiming to the 9th hole while playing TPC Sawgrass' 18th hole after internal out of bounds was added to the hole.

  • La Liga talking points

    Atletico Madrid have a tendency to underperform against Real Madrid so their 1-1 draw in Sunday's derby was all the more frustrating after they failed to build on Luis Suarez's early goal and Karim Benzema's late strike denied them a first league win over Real since February 2016. Coach Diego Simeone tried to downplay the significance of the result by saying his side never thought the title race was going to be easy, but he was also unusually blunt about his side's performance. Barcelona have had a chaotic season but right now things are looking rosy for the Catalans, who enjoyed a weekend to remember.

  • Tennessee Titans sign WR Marcus Johnson

    Johnson finished the 2020 season on the Titans' practice squad.

  • What the Trent Brown trade tells us about Bill Belichick’s thinking

    The New England Patriots traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown. Is this a window into their thinking at quarterback?

  • The many sides of the Aaron Jones situation

    The Packers and Aaron Jones have a few days to decide his future. It's a complex issue with many sides. Let's discuss.

  • Pro Football Focus calls this the Steelers best draft decision of the last 5 years

    The Steelers scored big when T.J. Watt fell to them in the 2017 NFL draft.

  • 'The ups and downs are just a little too much': Rory McIlroy eyes some change

    Rory McIlroy was dejected Sunday after the API and spoke of making changes. Tuesday, he clarified what he meant.

  • Detroit Lions don't use franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay; what does it mean?

    Kenny Golladay may have played his final game with the Detroit Lions, after the team and GM Brad Holmes decided not to use franchise tag

  • The Players Championship field by the rankings

    The entire Players Championship field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.