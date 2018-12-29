One writer says Manny Machado is set to join Yankees, though no one else has confirmed originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

According to one baseball writer, Manny Machado has already made his free agency decision.

Dan Clark, a member of the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America, tweeted Friday that Machado has decided to sign with the Yankees. Clark said that the All-Star infielder will announce his decision in early 2019.

Have heard that the #Yankees, #Phillies, and #WhiteSox have all made their final offers to Manny Machado, and it is indeed New York where he'll be heading. Announcement expected early-January. — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) December 28, 2018

Clark also tweeted that he learned of the news from one of Machado's former teammates/friend.

A former teammate/friend of Machado. https://t.co/Fjoz4VJTce — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) December 28, 2018

The report should be taken with a grain of salt. Last Friday, MLB Network and Fancred's Jon Heyman reported that Manny Machado will not make his free agency decision until after the new year. No other baseball writer has confirmed or reported the news.

The Yankees, Phillies and White Sox are thought to be the three teams "in" on Machado, and the Yankees could ultimately sign him. After all, Machado reportedly prefers to play on the East Coast and he and Bryce Harper are reportedly not fans of Philadelphia.

This would make the Yankees the logical fit, but the White Sox could trump this supposed preference. So, Clark's report could wind up being true, but fans should be cautious before celebrating or mourning the news.

