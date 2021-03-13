One WR for Titans in every round of 2021 NFL Draft

With the new league year quickly approaching on March 17, the Tennessee Titans must improve their overall wide receiver depth outside of A.J. Brown, and one avenue the team can do it is through the 2021 NFL draft.

This need gets even more amplified should they lose Corey Davis in free agency, but even if he returns the team doesn’t have any reliable depth behind their top-two players on the depth chart after the release of Adam Humphries.

While the Titans could replace Davis and/or add more depth through free agency, the team should also look to the 2021 NFL draft, especially with limited funds to spare and with the need to look towards the future.

So, let’s cast a wide net and look at one realistic option the Titans could target at the position during each of the seven rounds of the 2021 NFL draft (Tennessee currently has nine picks, and at least one in each round).

Round 1: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman offers an impressive combination of crafty route-running, impressive ball skills and a competitive toughness that blends perfectly into his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame.

Bateman's ability to track the football and win at the catch point consistently pops out on his tape. The only thing that stands out more are his smooth breaks and easy acceleration off the line of scrimmage.

While he's not going to be one of the burners at the next level, there should be no concerns regarding his ability to separate in large part due to a diverse release package and effectiveness at the top of his route stems.

Bateman does a lot of the little things well, which you’d imagine will help his game translate to the next level. If the Titans do in fact lose Corey Davis in free agency, the Minnesota Product may be the most ideal replacement for Tennessee.

Round 2: WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

The Titans need to improve their depth at the position and adding someone who already has a ton of genuine respect with the team's No. 1 receiver could go a long way towards doing just that.

Make no mistake about it, Ole Miss wideout Elijah Moore is a talented receiver in his own right. In 2020, Moore broke A.J. Brown’s reception record, he was the third-highest-graded receiver and also possessed the highest catch percentage among all SEC wide receivers.

Similarly to the Ole Miss receiver the Titans drafted in 2019, Moore is deadly after the catch. He is not as polished of a route-runner as Brown was coming out of college, but he is a dynamic athlete with excellent agility and quickness. Moore could also help improve the return game.

Should the Titans go defense in the first round, Moore would likely be the dream target at No. 53 overall if they try to strike gold in another second- round receiver.

Round 3: Tutu Atwell, Louisville

Louisville product Tutu Atwell may be one of the most explosive receivers in the draft, as he can hit a gear that not many in this draft class possess.

That speed translated well to the football field. Atwell set the school record for receiving yards during his sophomore year and his 1,292 yards led the ACC while also ranking 10th in the entire nation.

The Titans need a legitimate burner on the team and the Louisville product could absolutely provide that. He will need to add more to his game as he is mainly a screen or vertical threat, but he possesses enough tools in the box to make him an intriguing pick at the end of day three.

Round 3: WR Amari Rogers, Clemson

Wide receiver Amari Rodgers hit the ground running at Clemson and was an immediate contributor, but it was his final season that truly showed what Rodgers possibly could become at the next level.

The Clemson product hauled in 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns during his final campaign. Rodgers was the go-to guy for the Tigers’ offense last season and is someone Trevor Lawrence consistently relied on.

Rodgers is a slot receiver that is built like a running back and runs with the physicality that would fit the Titans’ culture. He has reliable hands, plays a physical brand of football, and is a good athlete that should intrigue Tennessee should he be sitting here in the third round.

Round 4: WR Dazz Newsome, North Carolina

North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome enjoyed a productive four-year career for the Tar Heels and improved every season in college. Despite a talented group of skill players on offense, Newsome tallied 126 catches for 1,702 yards and 16 touchdowns across his final two seasons at North Carolina.

Newsome primarily operates from the slot and could give the Titans a possible replacement after releasing of Adam Humphries.

He is a good route-runner with excellent separation quickness, has terrific hands, outstanding ball skills, and is a fearless competitor. He’s excellent at creating yards after the catch and is truly a threat to all levels of the field and would help move the chains in Tennessee.

Newsome also has a ton of experience, production, and potential as a punt returner at the next level.

Round 5: WR Jaelon Darden, North Texas

North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden is a dynamic, explosive threat with the football in his hands. He has a lean frame he'll need to bulk up as his career progresses but vertical receiving skills and ability to generate yards after contact with his slipperiness is difficult to overlook.

Special teams will be vital for any receiver drafted at this point and Darden has two years of experience in returning punts. Darden is a natural in making the first defender miss.

Although he was consistent in the return game, The North Texas standout had ridiculous production at receiver during his time there.

Darden’s game against UTEP was the definition of a man amongst boys after he caught eight passes for 173 yards and 4 touchdowns, numbers that weren’t out of the ordinary for the North Texas star. Darden caught 31 touchdowns over his last two years including 19 in his final season.

If you combine that with his 74 catches and 1,190 yards, you have yourself an intriguing Day 3 candidate for the Titans.

Round 6: WR Shi Smith, South Carolina

South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith did not enjoy consistent quarterback play in college, but that didn’t happen per his ability to be a steady contributor across all four seasons.

The best part of Smith’s game is his ability to accelerate and the variance with his swift release package that often leaves guys covering grass.

Smith is able to uncover quickly and establish leverage early in routes due to his craftiness. He has mostly reliable hands and is scrappy despite his size and could give the Titans a slot receiver that eventually develops into a consistent contributor in both offense and on special teams.

Round 6: WR Cornell Powell, Clemson

Powell was buried on the depth chart at Clemson for much of his career. It wasn’t until the 2020 season when he finally introduced himself to the country after catching 53 balls for 882 yards and seven touchdowns.

Although it was only a small sample size, Powell showed promise when it came to route-running, reliable hands, ball skills, and the ability to win after the catch.

The Clemson product is the kind of big and broad receiver that tends to intrigue this Titans regime. If Powell is there this late in the draft, it would be wise for Tennessee to take a swing on someone with this type of raw potential.

Round 7: WR Marlon Williams, UCF

Marlon Williams finally carved out a consistent role for himself with the Knights in 2019, which led to him totaling 51 receptions for 712 yards and six touchdowns. However, the UCF product saved his best for last in 2020 when he collected 71 receptions for 1,037 yards and 10 touchdowns in just eight games.

Williams is a big receiver who could become the team's vertical threat, as well as add depth to the position. Williams has a limited route tree at the moment but that didn’t stop him from consistently improving his game during his time at UCF.

He’s the type of physical receiver that the Titans seemingly love and he has terrific ball skills and consistent hands. He is extremely raw and will need to be polished at the NFL level but for a team looking for size and vertical skills down the field — and a player who can also create space for himself after the catch — Williams is a perfect candidate because of what the Titans love to have in their receivers.

