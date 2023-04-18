One WR for the Dolphins to target in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins entered the offseason with a strong trio of wideouts (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson Jr.) on the roster with a couple depth options as well (Erik Ezukanma and Braylon Sanders).

This left River Cracraft and Trent Sherfield as the two wide receivers that hit the market. The former returned while the latter signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Miami also added Braxton Berrios from the New York Jets, and Chosen Anderson from the Arizona Cardinals.

With all of that said, the Dolphins probably don’t have much of a need for a receiver in this upcoming draft, but depending on how the picks fall, they may be tempted to use a selection on one.

Here are a few options Miami may consider at the position, one for each round:

First round - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Career stats: 23 games, 110 receptions, 1,698 yards and 10 touchdowns

“Smith-Njigba is a possession slot receiver who lacks the shake to separate underneath and the speed to run past defenses. He’s tough in the middle of the defense and has proven he can make catches in congestion. Smith-Njigba will need to fine-tune his route running to give himself his best chance to succeed at the next level. It is impossible to ignore his monster finish to the 2021 season, and he has starting slot potential, but the speed concerns coupled with an injury-plagued 2022 season threaten to negatively impact his draft stock.” – NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

Second round - Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

Career stats: 37 games, 123 receptions, 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns

“Mims is a long-striding wideout who will primarily line up inside, but he has the potential to be moved around to mismatch speed-deficient coverage. He ran a limited route tree at Oklahoma, but he has the athletic qualities to expand on it at the next level. He’s athletic in space and dangerous with the ball in his hands, but he’s likely to see the 50/50 throws tilt in the other direction. Has can work on all three levels of the field and is an above average punt returner. Mims has just average size and strength, but his ability to create explosive plays could push him into a Day 2 selection and a starting role in the future.” – Zierlein

Third round - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Career stats: 27 games, 131 receptions, 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns

“Boutte’s size, speed and flashes over his first two seasons could be enough to override a very uneven 2022. He has inside/outside value and can be just as adept at uncovering underneath as he can at stretching the field. He ran simple routes at LSU but has the athletic ability to expand on that with more attention to detail. The ball skills are a little disappointing, with too many drops showing up on tape. He’s talented with the ball in his hands and has playmaking potential if he reverts to his previous form. Boutte could work his way into an eventual WR2/3 role barring any further issues with his right ankle.” – Zierlein

Fourth round - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Career stats: 36 games, 171 receptions, 2,662 yards and 28 touchdowns

“Long wideout with quick feet and erratic hands who falls neatly into the category of higher-ceiling, lower-floor prospect. Perry has been highly targeted and highly productive over the last two seasons. He’s crafty but physical in the early stages of the route and flashes the ability to become a more dangerous route runner with additional work. He has the tools to work all three levels of the field, but his drops and ordinary ball skills sap some of the excitement surrounding his massive wingspan. Perry’s inconsistencies can be frustrating, but his talent and traits make him worthy of a Day 2 selection as a potential WR2/3.” – Zierlein

Fifth round - Charlie Jones, Purdue

Career stats: 46 games, 149 receptions, 2,079 yards and 18 touchdowns

“Exceptionally productive in his season at Purdue after transferring from Iowa, Jones will have trouble shedding tight, press-man coverage due to his lack of suddenness and blow-by speed. He possesses above average ball skills and has a feel for positioning and focus that creates a solid win rate on his contested catches. He can play zone-beater all day long and has the route savvy to keep improving his short-area separation. Jones is unlikely to work the deepest portions of the field but might find work in a possession-based passing game as a Day 3 draft pick.” – Zierlein

Sixth round - Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

Career stats: 28 games, 119 receptions, 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns

“Jarrett is a slot receiver with an excellent build, plus speed and good athleticism, but he’s missing necessary ingredients to succeed at the position. It doesn’t take long to see the physical gifts on tape, but Jarrett’s lack of route-running fundamentals and ball skills catch up with him too often. His tape is filled with slants, digs and quick-game throws; he struggles to manipulate defenders with his routes and comes out on the wrong end when throws are contested. He’s a better athlete than receiver as he enters the draft, but he does have athletic tools for cultivation if a team can get it done.” – Zierlein

Seventh round - Puka Nacua, BYU

Career stats: 27 games, 107 receptions, 1,749 yards and 14 touchdowns

“Nacua is an athletic wideout lacking the twitch or speed to attack NFL man coverage at a successful rate. However, the ball skills and competitive nature he brings to the field give him a fighting chance to make a roster. He might need to be used as a possession receiver operating from the slot, where his ball-winning and size can work in his favor. He’s sneaky talented with the ball in his hands, so jet-sweep work in the pros could be an option. He has a shot to be picked on Day 3. There are make-it elements in the way he plays the game.” – Zierlein

