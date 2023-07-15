One question is worth studying for USC’s College Football Playoff hopes

If you pay close attention to college football schedules and you follow the Pac-12, you will quickly see where this conversation is going.

In 2023, the main Pac-12 football championship contenders all play each other. The quartet of USC, Utah, Oregon, and Washington will engage in what is essentially a round-robin competition. Everyone in this cluster of teams plays the other. Therefore, one of the matchups in this quartet is very likely to produce a rematch in the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 1 in Las Vegas.

Last year, Utah and USC had a rematch for the Pac-12 title. They met in the regular season in Salt Lake City. They met again in Vegas. Utah was able to beat USC a second time to win the conference. However, Utah’s losses to Florida and UCLA prevented the Utes from making the College Football Playoff.

Here’s a plot twist, though: A Pac-12 team might have to beat the same opponent twice to win the conference crown, but will a Pac-12 team have to beat the same opponent twice in order to make the playoff?

Don Smalley of Ducks Wire mentioned this point when discussing USC:

“The Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane might have been a wake-up call, but will the Trojans learn from it? That remains to be seen. They do host Utah and Washington, but those games won’t exactly be cakewalks and USC comes to Autzen. Odds are they’ll have to beat either the Utes, Huskies or Ducks two times to make the CFP. And every team on the schedule will bring their A-game.”

USC will need to go at least 2-1, if not 3-0, against the other three prime contenders in the Pac-12 to have a chance at the playoff entering the Pac-12 Championship Game. However, one could imagine a scenario in which the one team USC loses to — if it goes 11-1 through 12 games — is the team the Trojans have to beat in order to make the playoff.

For example, one could very easily imagine a scenario in which the Trojans beat Utah and Washington at home but then lose at Oregon and have to play the Ducks in the Pac-12 title game. USC would not have to beat the same opponent twice to make the playoff. Yet, if Oregon loses to Washington this season, a USC loss to Oregon later in the year might not put the Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Trojans could beat Utah and Washington and then have to face the Utes or Huskies in Vegas to make the playoff.

The odds are good that a Pac-12 team will have to beat the same opponent twice to make the playoff, but it’s not a lock.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire