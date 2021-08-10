One World Universe, Inc. Announces the Completion of the Motion Picture Film “MVP” Starring Nate Boyer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has announced that the motion picture film “MVP”, starring Nate Boyer, has been completed. In September of 2020, One World Universe, via J. Craig Holding Corp., participated in the financing for the project.



Currently entitled “MVP”, which stands for Merging Vets & Players, features cameos from NFL greats such as Michael Strahan, Howie Long and Tony Gonzalez. The movie takes a deeper look into the sensitive subject of suicide, a tragedy that happens way too often amongst our military veterans as they transition into society as a civilian. Nate Boyer plays a retired Marine living in a shelter known famously as “The Barracks” in Hollywood, California, who struggles to get off the street, find a job and a home. An ex-NFL star now dealing with being a civilian himself, no longer in the limelight, he too must deal with the day-to-day struggles of accepting and transitioning to his new life outside of sports. The two men find camaraderie on the sweat stained mat of a gym. After Boyer’s character loses his best friend due to suicide, the ex-NFL star, played by Mo McRae, accepts the responsibility of protecting Boyer’s character from doing the same. They are two fighters, from different fields, with a similar battle at home. Two people, searching for a purpose and a reason to live.

Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions along with Joe Newcomb’s Truth Media Ventures (producer of Dallas Buyers Club) helped produce the movie. Actress Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan/Daredevil/Altered Carbon) plays Emmy and actor Mo McRae (The Butler/The 24th) plays Will Phillips. For more on the cast and movie, visit https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13701404/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

“One World Universe looks forward to announcing additional news regarding the film as it develops, such as release dates, trailers, film festivals and eventual streaming platforms. With the NFL season around the corner, the timing could not be more perfect. I have had the pleasure of watching the final cut and was both moved and impressed with the result. I honestly think this movie will hit home with a lot of professional athletes and vets. We are active in the sports community and having many veterans involved with our newly formed security company, our team here at OWUV couldn’t be more humbled to be a part of this project,” stated Jerry C. Craig, CEO of One World Universe.

