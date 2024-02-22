One word has sparked Jackson State basketball's surge in its bid for the SWAC championship

Jackson State basketball coach Mo Williams is having to teach his young team how to overcome adversity and injuries.

The lessons might not all pay off this season, but some of them already have. The Tigers have responded to his encouragement to fight regardless of the obstacles or who is available.

The message Williams is delivering has helped Jackson State generate a four-game win streak in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

Jackson State (12-14, 8-5 SWAC) has climbed to two games out of first place with five regular-season games remaining, including a showdown at rival Alcorn State (9-17, 8-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

“I am very proud of my group,” Williams said. “With only seven scholarship players and dealing with the injuries that we are dealing with, we are just figuring out a way.”

Williams said that after the Tigers' last loss Feb. 5 at Southern, he called a meeting and put one word on the blackboard -- “change." He told his team that everyone has to be willing to change what they have been doing. Williams said he started with each individual player changing their work habits.

He told the players that if they could do that, Jackson State could get positive results. Williams said the team started paying attention to details, and that launched the winning streak.

“We execute better offensively, but defensively is where we lay our hat," Williams said. "And defensively is where we made our biggest jump in these four games.”

Williams said the he has been aware of the Alcorn rivalry since he was a kid. His family has either graduated from Mississippi Valley State, Alcorn State or Jackson State.

“For me it means a lot to beat Alcorn,” Williams said, “and I put a lot into it.”

