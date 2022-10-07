One word to describe every SEC football team so far this season

The 2022 college football season is almost half over. Some time still exists to separate the pretenders from contenders.

But several teams have already firmly put themselves in one camp or another. That’s especially true in the SEC, which feels a step below usual this season, outside of Alabama and Georgia. And even the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs have had their moments of faltering.

Still, the league remains the best in the country from top to bottom. Several of the mid-pack teams will make respected bowls. As many as six could play in the biggest few outside of the College Football Playoff.

But have they lived up to expectations? Mostly, no. So, let’s have some fun.

We’ve picked one word for each team that best captures the spirit of their season. Got any better words? Shoot them our way here at Razorbacks Wire.

Alabama

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to his players in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Usual.

Georgia

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Repeat?

Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws a pass during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Syndication The Knoxville News Sentinel

Good-lookin’

Ole Miss

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

Wait.

Kentucky

Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Almost

Mississippi State

Jul 19, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Fire.

Arkansas

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs in the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Oops.

Texas A&M

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Gross.

LSU

LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him. Thursday, March 24, 2022

Huh.

Florida

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is congratulated by teammates as he scores a td against the Utah Utes during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

White-knuckle

South Carolina

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) tries to get away from Arkansas defensive back Latavious Brini (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Nope

Missouri

Nov 27, 2021; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA; FIU Golden Panthers quarterback Max Bortenschlager (12) makes a throw in the second half against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Halfway

Auburn

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin looks on during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Tick-tock.

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea’s football helmet from when he was a player is displayed during the Vanderbilt interviews in the Hyatt Regency at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Sec Media Days Vanderbilt

Yawn.

