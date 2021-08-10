One Woman's Optimistic Outlook After A HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Diagnosis

·8 min read

MISSION, KS / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / When Julie J. isn't gardening, she's working as a hairdresser, which she finds "artistic and feeds the soul." She also faces a challenge that more than 150,000 other people in the U.S. also face, according to the American Cancer Society - Julie is living with metastatic breast cancer.

This is not a new journey for Julie, as she was first diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2007. While she celebrated 10 years of her cancer in remission, it unfortunately returned in 2017. This time, Julie was diagnosed with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer. She recalls, "It was definitely tough to hear. But I wanted to show my kids that I was strong and hopeful that I could fight cancer again."

Upon receiving the news, Julie and her husband learned everything they could about her form of cancer and worked with her oncologist on a treatment plan. 'My oncologist is very compassionate but also honest," said Julie. "She takes the time to answer all of our questions, which has made all the difference in my treatment journey.'

A Treatment That Targets the HER2 Protein

In collaboration with her care team, Julie learned that HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) is a protein found on the surface of cells that is associated with tumor growth. Approximately one in five people diagnosed with breast cancer are HER2 positive, which means that cancer cells may grow and spread faster than other types of breast cancers.[1]

Advancements in HER2 positive breast cancer treatments have provided several options for patients like Julie. In 2020, her oncologist recommended ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki), which is approved by the FDA for adults with HER2 positive breast cancer that cannot be removed by surgery or that has spread to other parts of the body, and who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 breast cancer treatments. ENHERTU was FDA approved for this use based on a clinical study that measured how many patients responded and how long they responded. ENHERTU is still being studied to confirm these results. It is not known if ENHERTU is safe and effective in children.

ENHERTU can cause serious side effects including lung problems that may be severe, life threatening, or that may lead to death; low white blood cell count; heart problems that may affect your heart's ability to pump blood; or harm to an unborn baby.

See Important Safety Information below.

ENHERTU is made up of a monoclonal antibody with cancer-killing medicine and works by using HER2 as a target to deliver the cancer-killing medicine to the cancer cell. The discovery of HER2 directed therapies like ENHERTU has significantly changed how patients with HER2 positive breast cancer are treated.

Today, Julie receives an intravenous infusion of ENHERTU once every three weeks. "Having progressed on my previous anti-HER2 therapies, I feel very fortunate to still have a treatment option. While I've experienced some fatigue and thinning of my hair, my doctor says I'm doing very well," says Julie.

Patients should speak with their doctor about the treatment option that is right for them.

Living Life

Julie is optimistic and finds small joys each day. 'Sometimes when I'm driving, I'll take the scenic route. It reminds me that there are beautiful things out there.'

She also works to inspire others. "Through my story, I want other women living with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer to be reminded that they still have a lot to give, a lot to learn, and a lot to live for."

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about ENHERTU?

ENHERTU can cause serious side effects, including:

Lung problems that may be severe, life-threatening or that may lead to death. If you develop lung problems your healthcare provider may treat you with corticosteroid medicines. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get any of the following signs and symptoms:

  • Cough

  • Trouble breathing or shortness of breath

  • Fever

  • Other new or worsening breathing symptoms (e.g., chest tightness, wheezing)

Low white blood cell count (neutropenia). Low white blood cell counts are common with ENHERTU and can sometimes be severe. Your healthcare provider will check your white blood cell counts before starting ENHERTU and before starting each dose. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of an infection or have fever or chills during treatment with ENHERTU.

Heart problems that may affect your heart's ability to pump blood. Your healthcare provider will check your heart function before starting treatment with ENHERTU. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get any of the following signs and symptoms:


Your healthcare provider will check you for these side effects during your treatment with ENHERTU. Your healthcare provider may reduce your dose, delay treatment or completely stop treatment with ENHERTU if you have severe side effects.

Harm to your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you might be pregnant during treatment with ENHERTU.

If you are able to become pregnant, your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with ENHERTU.

Females who are able to become pregnant should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with ENHERTU and for at least 7 months after the last dose.

Males who have female partners that are able to become pregnant should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with ENHERTU and for at least 4 months after the last dose.

Before you receive ENHERTU, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

  • Have lung or breathing problems.

  • Have signs or symptoms of an infection.

  • Have or have had any heart problems.

  • Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if ENHERTU passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with ENHERTU and for 7 months after the last dose.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over‑the‑counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

How will I receive ENHERTU?

You will receive ENHERTU into your vein through an intravenous (IV) line by your healthcare provider.

ENHERTU is given 1 time every three weeks (21-day treatment cycle).

Your healthcare provider will decide how many treatments you need.

Your healthcare provider may slow down or temporarily stop your infusion of ENHERTU if you have an infusion-related reaction, or permanently stop ENHERTU if you have severe infusion reactions.

If you miss a planned dose of ENHERTU, call your healthcare provider right away to schedule an appointment. Do not wait until the next planned treatment cycle.

What are the possible side effects of ENHERTU?

ENHERTU can cause serious side effects. See 'What is the most important information I should know about ENHERTU?'

The most common side effects of ENHERTU, when used in people with breast cancer, include:

ENHERTU may cause fertility problems in males, which may affect the ability to father children. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have concerns about fertility.

These are not all of the possible side effects of ENHERTU. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to Daiichi Sankyo at 1-877-437-7763 or to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

What is ENHERTU?

ENHERTU is a prescription medicine used in adults to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)‑positive breast cancer that cannot be removed by surgery or that has spread to other parts of your body (metastatic), and who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 breast cancer treatments.

ENHERTU was FDA approved for this use based on a clinical study that measured how many patients responded and how long they responded. ENHERTU is still being studied to confirm these results.

It is not known if ENHERTU is safe and effective in children.

Please visit www.ENHERTU.com for full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNINGS, and Medication Guide.

Visit www.ENHERTU.com to learn more about this treatment option for people with previously treated HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer and to download patient and caregiver resources.

Sponsored by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca.

ENHERTU® is a registered trademark of Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited.

©2021 Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. and AstraZeneca.

PP-US-ENB-0687

06/21

[1] Cancer.Net. ASCO: Breast Cancer. Accessed May 2021.

Contact:

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE: Family Features



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659153/One-Womans-Optimistic-Outlook-After-A-HER2-Positive-Metastatic-Breast-Cancer-Diagnosis

Recommended Stories

  • Nearly 94K new COVID cases reported among kids last week

    As COVID-19 infections surge again in the U.S., health officials are warning of a concerning uptick in pediatric cases and hospitalizations across the country, just as many children head back to the classroom.

  • Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • NIH assesses third COVID-19 vaccine dose in kidney transplant recipients

    The study, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), aims to determine whether a third dose of either Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could help kidney transplant patients overcome the problem of not developing immune response to the coronavirus even after vaccination. U.S. health regulators have said more scientific evidence was needed to ascertain the need for booster vaccine shots, but have indicated that a third shot may be needed for people with compromised immune systems. Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci last week said the United States was working to give additional COVID-19 booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems as quickly as possible.

  • Family of man killed after police put knee to his neck sues

    Family members of a Navy veteran who died after a Northern California police officer pressed a knee to his neck for nearly five minutes during a mental health crisis filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Antioch, its police chief and four police officers, they said Monday. The lawsuit filed by Angelo Quinto's mother and younger sister seeks unspecified monetary damages and alleges Antioch Police officers used excessive force when restraining him. It names the city, Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks and Officers James Perkinson, Arturo Becerra, Daniel Hopwood and Nicholas Shipilov.

  • Marburg virus: Man who died in Guinea found to have disease

    A man who died is found to have had the highly infectious virus, the first human case in West Africa.

  • World’s smallest baby who weighed as much as an apple at birth is finally discharged from hospital after 13 months

    ‘In my 22 years of being a nurse, I haven’t seen such a small newborn baby’

  • What Exactly Is A Keloid Scar?

    And how you can treat it.

  • Parents concerned about delta variant as children return to school

    COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing among children nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This has become cause for concern for some Elk Grove parents.

  • Premier League injury report, 2021-22 season

    Who's set to miss opening day of the Premier League season, and who's on the mend?

  • Arkansas nearly out of ICU beds as Delta variant fuels U.S. pandemic

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Only eight intensive care unit beds were available on Monday in the state of Arkansas, its governor said, as the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus pushed cases and hospitalizations in the United States to a six-month high. In neighboring Texas, Governor Greg Abbott asked hospitals to postpone elective surgeries as the variant raged through swathes of the country including many southern states grappling with low vaccination rates. Louisiana, Florida and Arkansas reported the most new cases in the past week, based on population.

  • Fauci Sounds Covid Alarm: Our ‘Kids Are Getting Sick’

    “Something bad is going on. We've got to realize that,” the White House’s chief medical adviser said

  • Inovio focused on launching global COVID-19 vaccine trial next month - CEO

    In May, Inovio said it would begin the study of INO-4800 in summer this year, after the vaccine candidate was found to be safe as well as well-tolerated and produced an immune response against the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial. The company started developing INO-4800 last year, but fell behind rivals after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put a part of the U.S. study on hold for more information on the vaccine delivery device.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott will bring out-of-state medical personnel to Texas as COVID-19 cases surge with hospitals near capacity

    With hospitals near their maximum capacities, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will not impose lockdowns or mask mandates but will seek help from out-of-state medical professionals.

  • Bam Margera Sues Paramount, Johnny Knoxville Over ‘Jackass 4’ Firing and Alleges ‘Inhumane Treatment’

    Margera claims he was subjected to "psychological torture" by being forced to sign a wellness agreement to star in "Jackass Forever."

  • COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan

    Members of the U.S. military will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next month under a plan laid out by the Pentagon Monday and endorsed by President Joe Biden. In memos distributed to all troops, top Pentagon leaders said the vaccine is a necessary step to maintain military readiness. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the mid-September deadline could be accelerated if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

  • Big Ben says he’s eating healthy to stay fit, but not following the Tom Brady avocado ice cream diet

    Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he’s willing to do what it takes to stay in shape in the twilight years of his career. Within reason. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger says he has made a point of healthy eating, but he’s not necessarily following the diet of the 44-year-old Tom Brady. “So much was made a week [more]

  • S. Korea approves Phase III trial of SK Bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine

    South Korea gave vaccine developer SK Bioscience the green light on Tuesday for a Phase III study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at a time of vaccine shortages, when a spurt in infections is fuelling demand. The clinical trial of GBP510, the candidate for the first domestic vaccine, will weigh its immunogenicity and safety against AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference. Three thousand of the 3,990 adults in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine and 990 will get AstraZeneca doses, with an interval of four weeks, Kim said.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott seeks out-of-state help against COVID-19

    Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas while two more of the state's largest school districts announced mask mandates in defiance of the governor. Abbott's request Monday came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Private hospitals in the county already were requiring their staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

    It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.RELATED: If You S

  • US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease

    U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia. The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. Federal health officials sent an alert about the latest case to doctors, asking them to consider melioidosis if they face a bacterial infection that doesn’t respond to antibiotics — even if the patient has not traveled outside of the country.