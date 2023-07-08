One of Wisconsin’s top remaining 2024 targets commits to Stanford

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 is on the rise after a slew of four-star commitments in the last week. The group is up to No. 21 nationally and now boasts a blue chip ratio of 35%, both marks that would put the class among the best we saw during Paul Chryst’s tenure as head coach.

The class had a chance to rise even further today, as the program was hot on the trail for four-star defensive lineman Benedict Umeh. The Avon, Connecticut native visited Madison in early June and the Badgers were believed to be in the running along with Stanford, Duke and Penn State.

Well, not all recruiting battles can be won. Umeh announced his commitment to Stanford earlier this afternoon.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 DL Benedict Umeh tells me he has Committed to Stanford! The 6’5 265 DL from Avon, CT chose the Cardinal over Wisconsin, Penn State, & others He ranks as the No. 29 player in the ‘24 Class 👀https://t.co/GqeEWJH77d pic.twitter.com/G0cu86slLH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 8, 2023

Defensive line is a weakness for Wisconsin in its class of 2024, with three-star Hank Weber being the only commitment at the position. Needless to say, Umeh would’ve been a massive get for Fickell and his staff.

Instead, the four-star defensive lineman commits to play for former Wisconsin assistants Bobby April and Ross Kolodziej at Stanford.

Fickell and company will now turn focus to their other top targets in the class.

