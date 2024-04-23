One of Wisconsin’s top options to replace PG Chucky Hepburn commits to Memphis

Former Texas and Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter committed to Memphis on Monday evening.

Hunter was one of Wisconsin’s top options to replace Chucky Hepburn at point guard. The Badgers were reportedly in pursuit, though now must search elsewhere.

The defense-first point guard played 32 minutes per game for the Longhorns in 2023-24, averaging 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals on 45% shooting.

He was a top-40 recruit coming out of high school in 2021 and is currently ranked as the No. 12 overall transfer and No. 2 point guard.

He joins a Memphis program that failed to make the NCAA Tournament in 2023-24 but is set up well for the future thanks to a huge NIL investment by FedEx.

𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎: Texas transfer Tyrese Hunter has committed to #Memphis, @247Sports has learned. A two-time transfer, Hunter is the fourth portal addition for Penny Hardaway this offseason. STORY | https://t.co/k3CTHuM3nX pic.twitter.com/rcn3Tu1M5m — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) April 22, 2024

Wisconsin basketball is yet to land anybody from the transfer portal after seeing eight total departures (seven via the portal) including three key starters. Greg Gard and his staff still have time, however, and do have a long list of reported targets.

