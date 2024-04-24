One of Wisconsin’s top Chucky Hepburn replacement options to return to UNC

Take another one of Wisconsin basketball’s top Chucky Hepburn replacement options off the board.

First, former Texas and Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter committed to Memphis. Now, North Carolina point guard Seth Trimble has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will return to UNC.

Trimble averaged 17.1 minutes, 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.4 steals on 47% shooting and 41% from 3 as a sophomore at North Carolina in 2023-24. The former top-30 recruit was formerly one of Wisconsin’s top recruiting options coming out of high school.

The Wisconsin native is not the only significant Tar Heel returning for 2024-25: senior guard R.J. Davis will return as well, according to CBSSports’ Matt Norlander.

Our top options for Wisconsin to replace Hepburn were Hunter, Trimble, rising sophomore John Blackwell and incoming 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag. The job is trending toward being all Freitag’s now that the two big-time transfers are off the board.

🚨NEWS🚨 North Carolina G Seth Trimble will withdraw his name from the portal and return to UNC next season, per his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/pv9En1gM1n — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 23, 2024

Wisconsin basketball is in need of a jolt from the transfer portal. Recent days have seen most of the program’s top targets commit elsewhere, including Hunter, Frankie Fidler and Brandon Angel.

