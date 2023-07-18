One of Wisconsin’s top 2024 targets clarifies his college position

Head Coach Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers are looking to round out what is already a strong class of 2024. A barrage of commitments since the start of July has the group up to 20 players. While there is still a bit of room to add, the final product likely won’t look much different than it does today.

One remaining top target to watch, though, is four-star Liam Andrews. News broke yesterday Wisconsin had made his final three schools alongside Penn State and South Carolina.

He is listed by 247Sports as the No. 92 player in the class, the No. 3 iOL and the No. 2 recruit from his home state.

While the Brookline, Massachusetts is listed as an offensive lineman on every recruiting service, he tweeted yesterday clarifying that he’ll play defensive line at the next level.

I will be perusing defensive line at the next level. If you are a recruiting service I would ask you change my position to at least athlete or defensive line entirely. — Liam Andrews (@1iamandrews) July 18, 2023

This is good news for Fickell and the Badgers, that is if they are able to gain his commitment. The 2024 class only has two defensive tackles currently committed: three-star Dillan Johnson and three-star Hank Weber.

Adding a player of Andrews’ caliber to that room would ensure a lack of weak positions in Fickell’s first full cycle as head coach.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire