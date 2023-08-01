One of Wisconsin’s top 2024 targets set to announce his decision

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin basketball coaching staff should receive some news later today. Top-100 class of 2024 recruit Jackson McAndrew is set to announce his commitment at 3 p.m. central.

Wisconsin is in the final four schools for the Minneapolis, Minnesota native alongside Notre Dame, Xavier and Creighton.

247Sports lists McAndrew as the No. 89 player in the class of 2024, No. 34 power forward and No. 2 recruit from the state of Minnesota. Of note, Wisconsin currently has commitments from the No. 1 and No. 3 players from the neighboring state, PG Daniel Freitag and SF Jack Robinson. While the Badgers have been working hard to land the talented small forward, 247Sports does currently have three crystal ball predictions to choose Creighton.

Jackson McAndrew, a four-star prospect and one of the truly elite shooters in the national class, will announce his commitment live tomorrow on the @247Sports channel. 📺 https://t.co/xi2oQrry21 pic.twitter.com/byp5UbwnL7 — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) July 31, 2023

Tune in later this afternoon to see if Wisconsin can pull a late-inning comeback.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire