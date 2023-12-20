One of Wisconsin’s recent additions has re-entered the transfer portal

Wisconsin defensive end Darian Varner has re-entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports’ Evan Flood. Varner transferred to Wisconsin from Temple last offseason after Fickell and his staff were hired.

While the veteran was a first-team All-AAC selection at Temple in 2022, he didn’t see much playing time for the Badgers. His career in Madison ends with only five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

The Badgers are set to be quite thin along the defensive line entering 2024. Gio Paez graduated and now Rodas Johnson and Varner have transferred, leaving only James Thompson Jr. and Curt Neal as players who have seen somewhat significant playing time.

Highlight defensive line as one of the transfer portal positions Wisconsin will be prioritizing as the cycle continues.

