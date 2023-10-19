One Wisconsin Badgers football player makes a 'midseason All-American' list

At 4-2, the Wisconsin Badgers football team has struggled relative to sky-high expectations this season, but one player was given "midseason All-American" status by CBS Sports.

That would be defensive back Ricardo Hallman, whose four interceptions this season include one that he returned 95 yards for a touchdown in a crucial play against Rutgers.

Hallman has had his ups and downs during his career at Wisconsin, but the redshirt sophomore has spoken about his connection with a former UW player at the same position, Scott Starks, who also bounced back from early career lumps to make an impact. The Florida native Hallman lost his starting job last season but has been a playmaker in 2023.

Wisconsin players didn't appear on the Sporting News or Associated Press midseason lists, but Iowa punter Tory Taylor — who was essential in Iowa's win over Wisconsin on Saturday — was named on all three lists as a first-teamer.

Payton Wilson, a linebacker at North Carolina State and the younger brother of Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Bryse Wilson, was a first-team choice by the AP.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's Ricardo Hallman makes midseason All-American list from CBS