One Wisconsin Badger makes PFF’s 2023 All-Big Ten Offense

Wisconsin right tackle Riley Mahlman was the one Badger included in ProFootballFocus’ 2023 All-Big Ten Offense earlier today.

Mahlman forms the offensive line alongside Michigan’s Zak Zinter at right guard, Michigan’s Drake Nugent at center, Purdue’s Preston Nichols at left guard and Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu at left tackle.

Unsurprisingly, no other Badgers made the unit. Neither of the Badgers’ two quarterbacks were all-Big Ten-caliber this season, nor were any of their wide receivers or tight ends. The one argument could be running back Braelon Allen, but it’s a tough argument after his worst statistical season of his three in college.

PFF’s 2023 All Big Ten Team: Offense🔥 pic.twitter.com/0Q74bMgXqY — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 13, 2023

Luke Fickell and his staff will need to find a few more top-end players before the Phil Longo offense works to its full effect. This transfer portal cycle presents a necessary opportunity for that to happen.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire