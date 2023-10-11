Can one win turn around the Oklahoma State football season? 'Gotta keep it rolling'

STILLWATER — From the outside view, it looked like the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ season was crumbling around them.

Two straight losses to teams they probably shouldn’t have lost to, a puzzling quarterback carousel, an inept run game and a defense that appeared susceptible to giving up the big play.

All tiled up, it seemed to spell doom for coach Mike Gundy’s squad just four weeks into the season.

Could the Cowboys rally back for enough wins to get to a bowl game? Were they destined for the worst season in the Gundy era?

Then Friday night happened. A 29-21 win over reigning Big 12 champion Kansas State, when the Pokes (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) were double-digit underdogs on their home turf of Boone Pickens Stadium.

And the feel is quite different in Stillwater as they prepare for yet another challenging test with No. 23 Kansas (5-1, 2-1) — perhaps the third-best team in the Big 12 — coming to BPS for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff.

“We definitely felt like last week was a must-win, not for the outside noise, but for ourselves,” senior receiver Brennan Presley said. “We had two disappointing games. We felt like we let some games slip away. So this game was more for us a must-win to get back on track. We have a hard schedule in front of us.

“So it’s a motive for us to get this party started, especially after the bye week. We needed to come in and play with an edge.”

It’s one thing for players and coaches to believe they can fix their issues in the middle of a storm. It’s quite another to prove to yourself that you fixed those issues with on-field success in the form of an upset victory.

“As an organization and as a team, we were all like, ‘Alright, we are so close. What is keeping us from getting over the hump?’ And Coach Gundy, he harped on it and said we needed to buy in a little bit more and bring some more energy. We all bought into that, brought tons of energy — and it was legit energy, too. We go out Friday and put it all together, and that’s what we’re capable of.”

When the buy-in remains strong during the bad times, it only increases when the pendulum swings to the good.

“We’re capable of doing it,” Gundy said. “Coaches have to do a good job of coaching and being accountable for the results you get on Saturdays, and they have to get the players to execute that somehow during practice.

“I don’t give a damn if we lost a game, and if you want to pout about it, then don’t come to practice. Just stay home or go in the portal. I don’t care. I only want guys that want to practice and compete and not feel sorry for themselves. And they responded, they bought into that. So that helps, but when you do play well, it’s easier to coach 'em hard.”

The Cowboys’ struggles certainly aren’t all behind them. One game doesn’t cure everything.

But they see the fine points of the blueprint for this team to be successful now.

“Good coaches don’t ask players to do too much,” Gundy said. “They get good at what things they can accomplish.

“So we had to find out who we are and what can we get accomplished, not what can we draw on a board. And I think we’re moving in that direction better.”

Along those lines, Gundy said the offensive line streamlined its schemes to simplify the attack, and the result was 176 rushing yards against a Kansas State team that had been one of the best run defenses in the country, giving up 73.3 yards per game prior to Friday.

Alan Bowman has settled into his role as the lone quarterback and has operated effectively, showing a knack for avoiding negative plays because of his willingness to throw the ball away rather than force a pass into tight coverage. And his connection with the receivers seems to grow stronger by the day.

Defensively, OSU’s early season tackling issues appear to be behind them, and the big-play busts were significantly minimized against K-State, which finished with only one play over 30 yards.

One solid win erased three weeks of negative vibes and altered the outlook for a Cowboy team that many outsiders were ready to leave for dead.

“It definitely gets momentum going and gets us excited for the next game,” super-senior defensive end Anthony Goodlow said.

“The energy’s at a high. We just gotta keep it rolling.”

