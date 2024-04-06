One win away! South Carolina tops NC State in Final Four to reach NCAA title game

The Gamecocks aren’t done dancing just yet.

The national championship game eluded them last season. No more. This team will not be denied.

No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 3 N.C. State 78-59 in the Final Four at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Friday night. The Gamecocks are now 37-0 and one win away from becoming the 10th undefeated team in Division I women’s basketball history to go undefeated and win a national championship (first since UConn in 2016).

USC is back in the title game for a third time in program history, having won the last two appearances (2017, 2022), after losing to Iowa in the Final Four last year.

The Gamecocks started guards Te-Hina Paopao, Raven Johnson and Bree Hall along with forward Chloe Kitts and center Kamilla Cardoso.

Three Gamecocks achieved double-digit points Sunday: Cardoso (22), Paopao (10), Johnson (13). Sophomore reserve Ashlyn Watkins snagged a team-high 20 rebounds. Paopao also had six assists (which led the team), and Johnson had five.

South Carolina will face the winner of Friday night’s game versus No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Kamilla Cardoso leads USC’s offense

Cardoso was South Carolina’s most productive player by far in the first half against NC State Friday.

She started the game 6-of-6 from the field, scoring 12 points in the second quarter and 16 in the first half. Her scoring came from nicely placed passes from teammates like Raven and Tessa Johnson as well as Cardoso making solid moves on the floor. She did a great job of channeling the dominant, “Killa Milla” Staley has looked for out of her all season.

But with about two minutes left in the second quarter, Cardoso went down after making a move under the basket. She limped up and down the court for some time before a USC foul allowed for a break in the action and Watkins to come in her place.

Cardoso came back on the court with the rest of the team to warm up for the second half with a black sleeve on her right leg, which she hadn’t been wearing to start the game.

She ended the game with a team-high 22 points (10-of-12 shooting) to go along with 11 rebounds.

Raven Johnson gets it done on both ends

After a heartbreaking national semifinal game last season, Raven Johnson was one of the best, most well-rounded players on the court Sunday.

She led the Gamecocks with three 3s to go along with five assists and three steals. Johnson also did an excellent job taking care of the basketball, registering zero turnovers. She played an integral role in USC’s 16-5 run to open the third quarter, hitting her second 3 of the night and dishing to Cardoso in the paint.

Johnson left the game during the fourth quarter complaining of hamstring issues. She went to the locker room with about five minutes left in the game, and the team doctor Jeff Guy followed a few minutes later. Johnson returned to the bench with about 2:33 left in the game.

High-octane third quarter propels Gamecocks to championship game

After struggling to the the offense going in the first half, South Carolina erupted in the third quarter.

After one period of basketball, both teams were tied at 16 points apiece. The Gamecocks led by just one point at halftime (32-31). Then came the third quarter.

USC opened the period on a 16-5 run and ended it on an 17-1 run. Four different Gamecocks hit a 3 in the quarter. Paopao went 2-of-2. Hall went 1-of-1. Raven Johnson went 1-of-2, as did Tessa Johnson. Together they went 5-of-9 from the perimeter and 12-of-20 from the field.

South Carolina outscored NC State 29-6 in the period.

Next South Carolina women’s basketball game

Who: No. 1 South Carolina versus No. 1 Iowa or No. 3 UConn

When: Sunday, 3 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

TV channel: ABC