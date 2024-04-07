One win away from Europe?

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Kilmarnock's confident defeat of Ross County at Rugby Park.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Derek: Very challenging conditions today, but brilliant to come out on top again. What Derek and the players have done this season, particularly in Ayrshire, has been absolutely fantastic - and it definitely feels like fourth spot is in their grasp now. A win next week and it's assured in my opinion.

Scott: One of those games where the elements determined the pattern of play for both teams and fortunately we came out on top thanks to a Vassell wonder-strike. That’s us three points closer to securing fourth and a European place.

Anon: Superb team togetherness, a level of quality all through the squad and belief is there for all to see. Won against physical opposition and the weather today, missing players and our captain playing through the pain with an injury.

Adam: Another three points, fantastic result and a great goal by Vassell. Thought we maybe should have introduced subs a bit earlier and used them all! But credit to those who battled hard for a result.

Robert: Obviously delighted with the result and we were by far the better team. However the conditions completely spoiled the event. There has to be a level where extreme winds should result in a postponement.

Cheryl: It was a very slow burner but we got the crucial three points in the end.