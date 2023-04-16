One wide receiver the Packers could target in each round of 2023 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers need more playmakers at the wide receiver position. While Brian Gutekunst is likely going to add a veteran at some point this offseason, the real chance to add talent will be in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While it’s not loaded with top-end talent like previous years, the upcoming draft does have quality players at the position, particularly on day two and early on day three of the draft.

Let’s take a look at one wide receiver in each round that the Packers could potentially target in the 2023 NFL draft.

First round: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

As it stands right now the Packers have one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the league. If the Packers draft Smith-Njigba in the first round it will go a long way to improving the outlook of that room.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a pro-ready WR and a detailed route runner. Strong hands and great short-area quickness. Would be a great addition to Green Bay's WR room. https://t.co/LjRwnWtsaa https://t.co/iLlNtLfbVk pic.twitter.com/t8TZZMrmEH — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) March 3, 2023

He’s a detailed route runner with crafty footwork that does a good job of varying his route tempo to manipulate space and keep defensive backs off balance. While he’s not overly explosive or twitchy, he does have good short-area quickness that helps him create separation out of the slot.

Brian Hartline gets his wide receivers for the next level. Garrett Wilson finished his rookie season with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards, while Chris Olave recorded 72 receptions for 1,042 yards. Smith-Njigba is pro-ready and there is no reason to think he couldn’t post similar stats during his rookie season.

A wide receiver room of Smith-Njigba, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure would give Jordan Love a lot of young talent to grow with over the next couple of seasons.

Second round: Rashee Rice, SMU

SMU has sent a lot of talented wide receivers to the NFL in recent memory. Emmanuel Sanders, Cortland Sutton, James Proche, Reggie Roberson Jr, Danny Gray, Trey Quinn, and Cole Beasley. Rice continued that tradition and finished his time at SMU near the top of every receiving category in program history.

Rice’s trump card is his ability to turn 50-50 balls into 80-20 balls. With the ball in his hands, Rice is a dangerous YAC threat. He has the contact balance of a running back. According to Pro Football Focus, Rice racked up 593 yards after the catch. On top of all that, Rice gets after it as a blocker.

There may not be a more “Packers” type of wide receiver in the 2023 NFL draft than Rice. The Packers have a rich history of taking wide receivers in the second round. Rice could be the next in line.

Third round: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

The Packers will have a lot of potential wide receiver targets in the third round. Trey Palmer, Cedric Tillman, A.T. Perry, Jayden Reed, and Xavier Hutchinson.

Let’s go with Jonathan Mingo. The Ole Miss wide receiver has an excellent blend of size (6-1, 220 lbs) strength, and quickness. That combination makes him dangerous in space. He’s a smooth accelerator and a big-play threat that does a good job of tracking the ball downfield. He’s a contested catch connoisseur and outmuscles defensive backs at the catch point. With his size and strength, Mingo’s ability as a blocker will get Matt LaFleur’s attention.

One hot name emerging right now in league coaching circles is @OleMissFB Jonathan Mingo. WR coaches have Mingo graded higher than many being mocked in Round 1. 220-pound men aren’t supposed to have these feet.👀 Disrespectful RZ rep here from @seniorbowl 1-on-1’s: 🧵 1/2 pic.twitter.com/dMKL9inqVO — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 31, 2023

The Ole Miss wide receiver has everything the Packers are looking for in a wide receiver. If he’s still on the board when the Packers are on the clock, Gutekunst will be sprinting to the podium to send the pick in to land Love a new weapon.

Fourth round: Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

Iosivas was a two-sport athlete at Princeton. Iosivas finished his track and field career with several records to his name. He owns the Ivy League record in the heptathlon and his 6.71 time in the 60-meter dash is an NCAA Indoor Championships meet record.

Talk to me, Andrei Iosivas! Excellent time for 6’3, 205. One of the more unique prospects in the class — All-American in the Heptathlon. pic.twitter.com/FLgmRVtFqI — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023

On the gridiron, Iosivas has improved each season. During Princeton’s final five games this season, Iosivas caught 35 passes for 496 yards and four touchdowns, including two games where he had over 150 yards receiving.

With world-class athleticism, Iosivas is a run-after-the-catch weapon. He has the quickness to run away from defenders and destroy pursuit angles.

The Packers need more playmakers. Iosivas has all the tools in the shed to develop into an electric playmaker.

Fifth round: Grant DuBose, Charlotte

At 6-2, 201 pounds, DuBose is a well-built wide receiver. The Charlotte wide receiver quickly turns from catcher to runner. He runs hard after the catch and runs through arm tackles. According to PFF, DuBose picked up 302 yards after the catch this past season. He’s physical and comfortable making catches in traffic.

Most impressive catch you’ll see this pro-day season? This crazy full layout & @SportsCenter Top-10 worthy grab by Charlotte sleeper WR and @seniorbowl alum Grant DuBose. 😳#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/yKV64W3wDf — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 31, 2023

On top of his ability as a wide receiver, DuBose has limited experience playing on coverage units. This past season, he returned nine punts and averaged 8.4 yards per return.

With his size, ability after the catch, and special teams experience, DuBose checks all the boxes the Packers are looking for in a wide receiver.

Sixth round: Antoine Green, UNC

Over the past two seasons, the “other” Tar Heel wide receiver recorded 74 receptions for 1,410 yards and 12 touchdowns. Despite missing the first three games this past season, Green still finished with 43 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns.

A former track athlete, Green showcased his athleticism at the combine, when he clocked a 4.47 40 (1.51 10-yard split).

Green has the long speed to win vertically and had a reception of 50-plus yards in four games this season. He has reliable hands. Over the past two seasons, Green was targeted 112 times and was flagged with just five drops (PFF).

Antoine Green WR UNC lighting up the Day 4 Shrine Bowl West 1-on-1s 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/O220KSTDar — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) January 31, 2023

With his ability to win vertically, Green could be a potential target for the Packers late on day three of the draft.

Seventh round: Jacob Copeland, Maryland

The Florida transfer finished his lone season at Maryland with 26 receptions for 376 yards and two touchdowns. A track athlete in high school, Copeland clocked a 4.42 40 and recorded a broad jump of 10-7 at the scouting combine.

Another speedy Terp.🐢 @TerpsFootball WR Jacob Copeland logs a 4.42u on his first run. 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/tByYgjAamA — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

Copeland has the ka-chow speed to win on vertical routes. He has a compact frame and does a good job of playing through contact. He has strong, reliable hands and finished his collegiate career with just two drops.

The Packers currently own four seventh-round picks. It would not be shocking to see Gutekunst use one of those picks on an explosive athlete like Copeland.

