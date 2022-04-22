One wide receiver for the Bears for every round of the 2022 NFL draft

The history of the Bears is plagued by the lack of a premier wide receiver. A fifth-round pick, Darnell Mooney had a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2021, and the first from a drafted wide receiver since Alshon Jeffrey in 2014.

Before Jeffrey in 2014, there was a 12-year gap from Marty Booker’s 1,100-yard season in 2002. Before Booker in 2022, there was a 3-year gap from Marcus Robinson’s 1,400-yard season in 1999.

This offseason, new GM Ryan Poles appeared to prioritize the wide receiver position, signing veteran wide receivers Byron Pringle and Equanimous St. Brown. But both players are on one-year deals, meaning the Bears need to find a long-term solution at wide receiver.

Here are some wide receivers the Bears could target in each round of the upcoming draft to fill a critical need — starting with Round 2.

2nd Round: Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jahan Dotson is a tremendous athlete who can line up inside or outside. He’s fast (4.43 40-yard dash) and a great route runner. His ability to beat press coverage and create a wide catch radius for the quarterback is impressive given his smaller size.

The Penn State receiver is an immediate WR2 or WR3 with the ability to develop into a WR1. The only concern will be if he can replicate his performance in college in the NFL at 5’10, 178 pounds.

3rd Round: David Bell, Purdue

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

At 6’0″ 212 pounds, David Bell wins using his strength and leverage. In addition, his stockier frame will allow him to work underneath and in the middle of the field for NFL teams. In the NFL, he projects to be a “Power Slot” receiver, like Robert Woods (Tennessee Titans) or Gabriel Davis (Buffalo Bills).

What hurts Bell is his lack of speed. With a 4.65 40-yard dash, he’s not going to stress a defense vertically or create much after the catch. Instead, he’ll need to refine his route running technique to consistently win routes with his strength and size in the NFL.

4th Round: Justyn Ross, Clemson

Story continues

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY

The Clemson wideout could be the steal of the draft. Justyn Ross has the necessary skill and athleticism to be an NFL starter. At 6’3 205 pounds, he’s a prototypical outside receiver with above average route running ability and tremendous athleticism.

Ross was once a guaranteed first-round pick. But multiple injuries, including a spinal fusion, have caused teams to have concerns about his durability. If he can get with the right team and stay healthy, Ross will have a long career.

5th Round: Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

At Nevada, Romeo Doubs played outside and in the slot. Given his straight-line speed and lack of agility, he’ll likely play outside in the NFL. However, he was a versatile playmaker at Nevada, doing a bit of everything, even returning punts.

To have a role outside of special teams, Doubs will need to improve his route running. He’ll also need to improve his catching skills. He suffers from concentration drops on film and tends to catch with his body rather than his hands.

6th Round: Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Dontario Drummond is another guy with a “Power Slot” physique. At 6’0″ 215 pounds, he’s quick after the catch and can gain yards in a hurry. Given his size and quickness, both defensive backs and linebackers struggle to bring him down quickly.

The Ole Miss prospect will be a 25-year-old rookie, which won’t excite many teams. However, he also benefitted from Lane Kiffin’s innovative system, which often moved him around the formation to help put him at an advantage. Drummond likely will be a special teams contributor but could develop into more.

7th Round: Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Many teams will be excited about Jaivon Heiligh in the later rounds. He’s a long strider who can stress defenses vertically. Heiligh has the speed and agility that NFL teams would look for in the slot, but he’s best suited outside, given his length at 6’0″ and 200 pounds.

There will be questions about his Sun Belt competition. He also doesn’t block like a 200-pound receiver in the run game, which is concerning. Heiligh will be a developmental pick, but if he continues to improve his strength and technique, he could have a long career.

1

1