One week until Texas A&M Football Fall Camp: The 2023 season inches closer

Good news to all Aggies, in a matter of just seven short days it will be time to turn the page on talkin’ season and flip to the best time of the year: football season.

Texas A&M revealed that football players will officially report on Tuesday, August 1, with the first practice of fall camp set to begin shortly after on Wednesday, August 2. After an intriguing Maroon and White game back in the spring, coupled with a plethora of soundbites from talkin’ season all the way through 2023 SEC media days, fall camp will give fans the first inklings of what this team can be.

With the Aggies eagerly looking to wipe away the taste of their 5-7 campaign (2-6 SEC) from 2022, there will be a handful of storylines to follow as the Maroon and White kick off their fall camp. From the competition in the quarterback room between sophomore Conner Weigman and senior Max Johnson to the anticipated leaps from rising stars like Walter Nolen on defense, Texas A&M has the tools to put together an emphatic bounce-back season.

And of course, everyone is wondering about the play-calling duties and whether the controls will be handed over to new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, or whether head coach Jimbo Fisher will still have an influential voice in the matter. Those conversations have been had ad nauseum, and the reality is that it will sort itself out once the Aggies kick off the 2023 season in earnest.

Once the Maroon and White wrap-up fall camp, Texas A&M will prepare for their first matchup of the season as they play host to New Mexico on Saturday, September 2, at Kyle Field, with kick-off set for 6:00 p.m. CT.

