One week late Sam Howell gives Washington offense a legit spark

One week late Sam Howell gives Washington offense a spark originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In a must-win game to get to the playoffs, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera benched quarterback Taylor Heinicke to go with Carson Wentz in an effort to get a struggling offense "a spark."

It didn't work.

One week later, with its postseason hopes eliminated, Rivera turned to rookie QB Sam Howell, and he actually did provide a spark.

Howell threw a touchdown on his first-ever NFL pass and ran for a score in the third quarter, showing toughness and accuracy most of the afternoon and getting plenty of fans excited about the future.

Is it too early to make grand proclamations about Howell? Yes.

Will people do it anyway? Yes.

Was Howell's performance against Dallas absolutely better than Wentz's last week against Cleveland? Unequivocally yes.

Stock Up

Sam Howell - The rookie QB impressed on Sunday. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 touchdowns with one interception, but more importantly, the moment never seemed too big. In the second half Howell hit a few very pretty shots, particularly a deep shot to Terry McLaurin for a 52-yard connection down the right sideline. It's one game against an oddly disinterested Dallas team, but Howell looked legit. He's also a real threat with his legs. His junior season at North Carolina last year he rushed for more than 800 yards, and that showed Sunday. Howell finished with 35 yards rushing and a TD. Big picture: Howell deserves another look, regardless of what else the Commanders might do at QB this offseason.

What's the rush? - Washington's run defense showed up in a major way against Dallas, even without Jonathan Allen on the field. Through three quarters the Cowboys had just 40 yards rushing, and 13 of those yards came from a Dak Prescott scramble. Perhaps the highlight from the rush defense? A fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter where Dallas tried to muscle out a short yardage first down.

The Captain - Sam Howell will always remember his first NFL pass - a 16-yarder touchdown to Terry McLaurin. The captain also added an impressive diving catch in the third quarter that cemented Washington's win. Great year, great game, great dude.

House call - Kendall Fuller played six years in the NFL and had won a Super Bowl before he ever scored an NFL touchdown. Then he scored twice in his seventh season. Fuller grabbed an interception off Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and sprinted 29 yards into the end zone. That play gave the Commanders a 13-0 lead.

Stock Down