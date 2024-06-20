One week before NBA draft, Bronny James smokescreens continue

The 2024 NBA draft is next week. The speculation will end and the answers will emerge to all sorts of fascinating questions in professional basketball. One question is where USC’s Bronny James will land. Most observers think he will go to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the smokescreens continue to be set due to the belief that LeBron James will play wherever Bronny goes, as LeBron Wire notes in this story:

“The younger James has limited the number of teams he has worked out with. He has only done workouts with the Lakers and Phoenix Suns, which has led to some whispers that perhaps the elder James could leave to join the Suns. But (LeBron’s agent Rich) Paul tried to end that rumor.”

LeBron Wire also included this quote from Rich Paul:

“LeBron is off this idea of having to play with Bronny,” Paul told ESPN. “If he does, he does. But if he doesn’t, he doesn’t. There’s no deal made that it’s guaranteed that if the Lakers draft Bronny at 55, he will re-sign. If that was the case, I would force them to take him at 17. We don’t need leverage. The Lakers can draft Bronny and LeBron doesn’t re-sign.”

There have been whispers about other NBA teams drafting Bronny, but the consensus has been that the Lakers will either take Bronny at No. 55 or sign him to a contract after he goes undrafted. We’re one week away from finding out.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire