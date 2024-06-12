“One to watch” – Journalist says Chelsea could still move for £70m striker

One journalist has suggested that there is still one striker to watch for Chelsea this summer as the club look to bring in a new forward during this window.

We have seen many names linked with Chelsea recently, and they have also seen efforts to sign Benjamin Sesko turned down by the player who now looks set to stay at RB Leipzig and sign a new contract extension there.

Now we are hearing many rumblings that Chelsea are going to turn to Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran instead, which would be a massively underwhelming risk by the club.

What about a striker a bit more proven, which is what they should be going for. What about a player like Julian Alvarez at Manchester City, who may well be available this summer?

Alvarez to Chelsea one to watch

Alvarez knows where the net is

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, journalist Ben Jacobs has explained Alvarez’s situation at Man City and Chelsea’s pursuit of a new striker.

“Julian Alvarez is not a player Manchester City want to lose, but it’s clear he wants some guarantees over playing time. That makes the situation open,” the journalist stated.

“When players like Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer went to Pep Guardiola and explained they wanted a new challenge, the Manchester City boss was very understanding. He might not be as accommodating with Alvarez given his importance to the team.

“Manchester City got £45m and £40m for Sterling and Palmer respectively, and Alvarez’s price tag would be significantly more. At the moment, there is no specific number, but £70m+ is understood to be the ballpark. There is concrete interest from Paris St-Germain, and they have the budget following Kylian Mbappe’s departure.

“Chelsea could be one to watch, but they haven’t yet made any kind of meaningful approach. I still sense Jhon Duran might be ahead of Alvarez given he’s cheaper and only 20. Chelsea have faith in Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku can be used as a false nine, so Chelsea’s recruitment team aren’t as worried as they perhaps were earlier in the year about adding someone already proven or Premier League-seasoned.”